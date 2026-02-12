Recipe of the day: Lemon and olive bean salad

This dish is quick to prepare and bursting with Mediterranean flavours
Brighten your day with our recipe for a lemon and olive bean salad.
This refreshing dish combines creamy white beans, briny olives, fresh herbs and zesty lemon for a vibrant and nutritious salad. Enjoy a taste of sunshine in every bite!
Prep: 45 mins
Cook: 5 mins
Serves: 8
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Loaded fries with Russians, chakalaka and cheese
Ingredients
- 200g green beans
- Lemon juice and zest of 2 lemons
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 punnet green olives, strained
- 1 tin bean mix
- 1 tin butter beans
- Rocket to garnish
Method
- Cut the green beans into three, blanch and cool in cold water.
- Whisk together the lemon juice, salt and pepper, olive oil, parsley and mustard.
- In a large bowl, place the green beans, four bean mix, butter beans and the olives.
- Toss the dressing into the bean mix and then plate on a serving platter.
- Garnish with rocket and serve.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.zaPrint
Lemon and olive bean salad
This refreshing dish combines creamy white beans, briny olives, fresh herbs, and zesty lemon for a vibrant and nutritious salad. Enjoy a taste of sunshine in every bite!
Enjoy a taste of sunshine in every bite!
- Prep Time: 45 minutes
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 50 minutes
- Category: salad,side
- Method: no cook
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 200g green beans
- Lemon juice and zest of 2 lemons
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 punnet green olives, strained
- 1 tin bean mix
- 1 tin butter beans
- Rocket to garnish
Instructions
- Cut the green beans into three, blanch and cool in cold water.
- Whisk together the lemon juice, salt and pepper, olive oil, parsley and mustard.
- In a large bowl, place the green beans, four bean mix, butter beans and the olives.
- Toss the dressing into the bean mix and then plate on a serving platter.
- Garnish with rocket and serve.
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.