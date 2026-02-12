Recipes

Recipe of the day: Lemon and olive bean salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

12 February 2026

08:00 am

This dish is quick to prepare and bursting with Mediterranean flavours

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Brighten your day with our recipe for a lemon and olive bean salad.

This refreshing dish combines creamy white beans, briny olives, fresh herbs and zesty lemon for a vibrant and nutritious salad. Enjoy a taste of sunshine in every bite!

Prep: 45 mins

Cook: 5 mins

Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • 200g green beans
  • Lemon juice and zest of 2 lemons
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 punnet green olives, strained
  • 1 tin bean mix
  • 1 tin butter beans
  • Rocket to garnish

Method

  • Cut the green beans into three, blanch and cool in cold water.
  • Whisk together the lemon juice, salt and pepper, olive oil, parsley and mustard. 
  • In a large bowl, place the green beans, four bean mix, butter beans and the olives. 
  • Toss the dressing into the bean mix and then plate on a serving platter.
  • Garnish with rocket and serve.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

Lemon and olive bean salad

Picture supplied

This refreshing dish combines creamy white beans, briny olives, fresh herbs, and zesty lemon for a vibrant and nutritious salad.

Enjoy a taste of sunshine in every bite!

  • Author: KOO
  • Prep Time: 45 minutes
  • Cook Time: 5 minutes
  • Total Time: 50 minutes
  • Category: salad,side
  • Method: no cook
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

  • 200g green beans
  • Lemon juice and zest of 2 lemons
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 punnet green olives, strained
  • 1 tin bean mix
  • 1 tin butter beans
  • Rocket to garnish

Instructions

  1. Cut the green beans into three, blanch and cool in cold water.
  2. Whisk together the lemon juice, salt and pepper, olive oil, parsley and mustard. 
  3. In a large bowl, place the green beans, four bean mix, butter beans and the olives. 
  4. Toss the dressing into the bean mix and then plate on a serving platter.
  5. Garnish with rocket and serve.

