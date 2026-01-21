Recipes

Recipe of the day: Pilchard fishcake burger

By Thami Kwazi

21 January 2026

08:42 am

Enjoy a twist on the classic burger with this pilchard fishcake burger recipe.

Quick, budget-friendly and packed with flavour, this meal combines pantry staples into a satisfying bite, perfect for lunch or dinner and sure to be a new family favourite.

Ingredients

  • Oil
  • ½ onion, diced
  • 1 tin pilchards, drained, sauce reserved
  • 1 large potato, peeled, boiled and mashed
  • 1 egg
  • 5g coriander, chopped
  • Flour for dusting
  • 4 burger buns
  • 4 large lettuce leaves
  • Sliced tomato
  • Onion rings
  • 8 tbsp mayonnaise

Method

Fry the onion in oil until soft and golden brown, and set aside to cool.

Stir the pilchards, potato, onion, egg and coriander together with a fork.

Form the mixture into balls about the size of an egg and pat into the shape of a patty. Use water to stop the mixture from sticking to your hands. If it’s too wet, you can add a tsp of flour at a time to bind the fishcake mixture.

Dust with flour and shallow fry until golden brown, then drizzle the patty with pilchard sauce.

Assemble the burger by spreading mayonnaise on the bottom half of the bun.

Add lettuce, tomato and onion, then top with a patty.

Drizzle with mayonnaise and top with the remaining half of the bun.

Serve with salad and drizzle with the remaining pilchards’ sauce.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

