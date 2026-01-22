Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Pumpkin, beans and potato stew

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

22 January 2026

08:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Simple to prepare and budget-friendly, this stew is a celebration of seasonal ingredients and home-cooked goodness

Recipe of the day: Pumpkin, beans and potato stew

Picture: Supplied

Warm up with this hearty pumpkin, beans and potato stew, an inviting blend of wholesome vegetables and comforting flavours.

This nourishing dish draws on traditional roots, combining tender pumpkin, creamy beans and soft potatoes for a satisfying meal.

Perfect for rainy evenings or family gatherings, it offers both taste and nutrition in every spoonful.

Prep: 30 min
Cook: 45 min
Serves: Four

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pilchard fishcake burger

Ingredients

  • 400g pumpkin
  • 1 tin butter beans
  • 400g potato, peeled and chopped into quarters
  • ½ onion, chopped
  • 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
  • 1 tsp stock powder
  • 2 cups of water
  • 2 cups of chopped spinach

Method

  1. Fry the onion in oil until soft.
  2. Add the garlic and fry for a further minute.
  3. Then add the pumpkin and potato.
  4. Add the water and stock powder, and simmer until the pumpkin and potato are cooked.
  5. Check for seasoning.
  6. Add the beans and cook for a further 5 minutes.
  7. Just before serving, stir in the chopped spinach and allow the heat of the stew to steam the spinach before serving.

Recipe supplied by: koo.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Pumpkin, beans and potato stew

Recipe of the day: Pumpkin, beans and potato stew

Simple to prepare and budget-friendly, this stew is a celebration of seasonal ingredients and home-cooked goodness, ideal for sharing with loved ones.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Instructions

 

  1. Fry the onion in oil until soft.

  2. Add the garlic and fry for a further minute.

  3. Then add the pumpkin and potato.

  4. Add the water and stock powder, and simmer until the pumpkin and potato are cooked.

  5. Check for seasoning.

  6. Add the beans and cook for a further 5 minutes.

  7. Just before serving, stir in the chopped spinach and allow the heat of the stew to steam the spinach before serving.

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mbalula urges ANC members to focus on upcoming polls and not ‘mischievous’ Motsepe campaign [VIDEO]
Lotto Was it you? Here’s what banking app R177 million PowerBall winner used
News McBride claims Sibiya was framed, details Phahlane investigation and calls for Ipid reform
Politics Did NFP get a sweet deal from ANC to stick around in KZN?
News Driver in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy arrested

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp