Recipe of the day: Pumpkin, beans and potato stew

Simple to prepare and budget-friendly, this stew is a celebration of seasonal ingredients and home-cooked goodness

Warm up with this hearty pumpkin, beans and potato stew, an inviting blend of wholesome vegetables and comforting flavours.

This nourishing dish draws on traditional roots, combining tender pumpkin, creamy beans and soft potatoes for a satisfying meal.

Perfect for rainy evenings or family gatherings, it offers both taste and nutrition in every spoonful.

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 45 min

Serves: Four

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pilchard fishcake burger

Ingredients

400g pumpkin

1 tin butter beans

400g potato, peeled and chopped into quarters

½ onion, chopped

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp stock powder

2 cups of water

2 cups of chopped spinach

Method

Fry the onion in oil until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a further minute. Then add the pumpkin and potato. Add the water and stock powder, and simmer until the pumpkin and potato are cooked. Check for seasoning. Add the beans and cook for a further 5 minutes. Just before serving, stir in the chopped spinach and allow the heat of the stew to steam the spinach before serving.

Recipe supplied by: koo.co.za