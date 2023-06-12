Recipe of the day: Pizza dough – create your homemade crust

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

How to make a pizza dough

Process of making pizza dough. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 1/2 to 4 cups bread flour, plus more for rolling

1 teaspoon sugar

1 envelope instant dry yeast

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 cups water, 110 degrees C

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons

Raw pizza dough. Picture: iStock

Method

1. Combine the bread flour, sugar, yeast and kosher salt in the bowl of a stand mixer and combine. While the mixer is running, add the water and 2 tablespoons of the oil and beat until the dough forms into a ball.



If the dough is sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together in a solid ball. If the dough is too dry, add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead into a smooth, firm ball.

2. Grease a large bowl with the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, add the dough, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and put it in a warm area to let it double in size, about 1 hour.



Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into 2 equal pieces. Cover each with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let them rest for 10 minutes.

*This recipe was sourced from foodnetwork.com.

