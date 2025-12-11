Recipe of the day: Quick mango, avocado and macadamia salad

This dish brings together juicy mango, creamy avocado, crunchy macadamias, and peppery greens for a fresh, tropical twist.

With a summery show-stopper salad from Love Macadamia, you can entertain with ease and style.

Why macadamia nuts? This little powerhouse delivers rich, buttery flavour while supporting heart health and overall wellbeing, bringing a little feel-good goodness to every bite.

Ingredients

1 ripe mango, diced

1 ripe avocado, diced

A handful of rocket (or similar greens)

About one cup chopped macadamias

Dressing:

Juice of one lime

2 tbsp macadamia oil

1 clove of garlic, crushed

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 long red chilli, deseeded and sliced

Method:

Mix the lime juice, macadamia oil, garlic, mustard, and sliced chilli to make the dressing. In a large bowl, gently toss the mango, avocado, and rocket with the dressing. Top with the chopped macadamias just before serving to maintain their crunch.

This salad works beautifully as a side or even as a light main, especially when paired with grilled fish, chicken or a simple braai spread.

Choose one main, keep the rest cold

Pick a single hero dish like grilled chicken, baked fish, or a braai and complement it with chilled salads and sides. That way, you spend time socialising, not sweating over the stove.



Make it fun and interactive

Create a DIY set-up that brings guests into the moment. Try:

A spritz bar with citrus, mint, and bubbly

A sundae station with ice cream and toppings

A taco or braai broodjie table where people build their own

Easy sweet treats to finish

End the meal on a nostalgic note with peppermint crisp cups, a fresh berries-on-pavlova platter, or creamy vanilla ice cream topped with nuts and caramel