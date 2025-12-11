Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Quick mango, avocado and macadamia salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

11 December 2025

07:53 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

This dish brings together juicy mango, creamy avocado, crunchy macadamias, and peppery greens for a fresh, tropical twist.

Recipe of the day: Quick mango, avocado and macadamia salad

Picture: Love Macadamia

With a summery show-stopper salad from Love Macadamia, you can entertain with ease and style.

Why macadamia nuts? This little powerhouse delivers rich, buttery flavour while supporting heart health and overall wellbeing, bringing a little feel-good goodness to every bite.

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe mango, diced
  • 1 ripe avocado, diced
  • A handful of rocket (or similar greens)
  • About one cup chopped macadamias

Dressing:

  • Juice of one lime
  • 2 tbsp macadamia oil
  • 1 clove of garlic, crushed
  • 1 tsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 long red chilli, deseeded and sliced

Method:

  1. Mix the lime juice, macadamia oil, garlic, mustard, and sliced chilli to make the dressing.
  2. In a large bowl, gently toss the mango, avocado, and rocket with the dressing.
  3. Top with the chopped macadamias just before serving to maintain their crunch.

This salad works beautifully as a side or even as a light main, especially when paired with grilled fish, chicken or a simple braai spread.

Choose one main, keep the rest cold
Pick a single hero dish like grilled chicken, baked fish, or a braai and complement it with chilled salads and sides. That way, you spend time socialising, not sweating over the stove.

Make it fun and interactive
Create a DIY set-up that brings guests into the moment. Try:

  • A spritz bar with citrus, mint, and bubbly
  • A sundae station with ice cream and toppings
  • A taco or braai broodjie table where people build their own

Easy sweet treats to finish
End the meal on a nostalgic note with peppermint crisp cups, a fresh berries-on-pavlova platter, or creamy vanilla ice cream topped with nuts and caramel

Print

Recipe of the day: Mango, avocado, and macadamia salad

Recipe of the day: Quick mango, avocado and macadamia salad

This dish brings together juicy mango, creamy avocado, crunchy macadamias, and peppery greens for a fresh, tropical twist.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 ripe avocado, diced

    • A handful of rocket (or similar greens)

    • About one cup chopped macadamias

Dressing:

    • Juice of one lime

    • 2 tbsp macadamia oil

    • 1 clove of garlic, crushed

    • 1 tsp wholegrain mustard

    • 1 long red chilli, deseeded and sliced

Instructions

    • Mix the lime juice, macadamia oil, garlic, mustard, and sliced chilli to make the dressing.

    • In a large bowl, gently toss the mango, avocado, and rocket with the dressing.

    • Top with the chopped macadamias just before serving to maintain their crunch.

This salad works beautifully as a side or even as a light main, especially when paired with grilled fish, chicken or a simple braai spread.

Choose one main, keep the rest cold
Pick a single hero dish like grilled chicken, baked fish, or a braai and complement it with chilled salads and sides. That way, you spend time socialising, not sweating over the stove.

Make it fun and interactive
Create a DIY set-up that brings guests into the moment. Try:

    • A spritz bar with citrus, mint, and bubbly

    • A sundae station with ice cream and toppings

    • A taco or braai broodjie table where people build their own

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: Serves 2

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News NDPP interviews: Hermione Cronje says NPA dysfunction drove her to resign twice
News Malema addresses claims of relation with ‘Cat’ Matlala, explains absence from Sibiya testimony
Politics ‘Renew or perish’: ANC NEC member addresses vote-buying and money politics
Crime Is Ipid liable in hit on Marius van der Merwe?
Politics ANC can’t pay salaries as ‘donors desert sinking ship’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp