Recipe of the day: Quick mango, avocado and macadamia salad

This dish brings together juicy mango, creamy avocado, crunchy macadamias, and peppery greens for a fresh, tropical twist.
With a summery show-stopper salad from Love Macadamia, you can entertain with ease and style.
Why macadamia nuts? This little powerhouse delivers rich, buttery flavour while supporting heart health and overall wellbeing, bringing a little feel-good goodness to every bite.
Ingredients
- 1 ripe mango, diced
- 1 ripe avocado, diced
- A handful of rocket (or similar greens)
- About one cup chopped macadamias
Dressing:
- Juice of one lime
- 2 tbsp macadamia oil
- 1 clove of garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 long red chilli, deseeded and sliced
Method:
- Mix the lime juice, macadamia oil, garlic, mustard, and sliced chilli to make the dressing.
- In a large bowl, gently toss the mango, avocado, and rocket with the dressing.
- Top with the chopped macadamias just before serving to maintain their crunch.
This salad works beautifully as a side or even as a light main, especially when paired with grilled fish, chicken or a simple braai spread.
Choose one main, keep the rest cold
Pick a single hero dish like grilled chicken, baked fish, or a braai and complement it with chilled salads and sides. That way, you spend time socialising, not sweating over the stove.
Make it fun and interactive
Create a DIY set-up that brings guests into the moment. Try:
- A spritz bar with citrus, mint, and bubbly
- A sundae station with ice cream and toppings
- A taco or braai broodjie table where people build their own
Easy sweet treats to finish
End the meal on a nostalgic note with peppermint crisp cups, a fresh berries-on-pavlova platter, or creamy vanilla ice cream topped with nuts and caramel
Nutrition
- Serving Size: Serves 2