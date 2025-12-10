Recipe of the day: Grilled tone fruit and halloumi salad

Try the recipe of the day for a vibrant grilled tone fruit and halloumi salad paired perfectly with chilled wine.
Tossed with crisp greens and a shallot, honey-mustard dressing, it’s a salad that is both refreshing and deeply satisfying.
Halloumi’s salty bite and golden edges are the ideal match for smoky, caramelised peaches.
Ingredients
- 4 to 6 peaches or nectarines, halved and pips removed
- 320g block halloumi, thickly sliced
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 small shallot, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 to 2 limes, zested and juiced
- 5ml red chilli flakes (optional)
- 2ml sea salt flakes
- 1 heaped tsp Dijon mustard
- 5ml runny honey
- 1 cup mixed heirloom tomatoes, halved
- 80g wild rocket
- 20g fresh basil leaves
- 10g fresh mint leaves
Method
- In a jar with a lid, combine the shallot with the lime zest and juice, chilli flakes, salt, mustard, honey, and 30ml olive oil.
- Close the lid and shake vigorously until combined and set aside.
- Brush the halved stone fruit with olive oil and grill cut side down on medium to hot coals for 5 minutes, or until lightly charred.
- Set aside to cool before slicing into wedges.
- Heat a griddle pan and rub the halloumi with a little olive oil before grilling on both sides until lightly charred and oozy.
- Set aside to cool slightly.
- Toss half the stone fruit, halloumi, tomatoes, rocket, basil, and mint with 3 tablespoons of the dressing before combining with the remaining ingredients.
- Arrange the salad on a platter and drizzle over a little more of the dressing if desired.
- Serve immediately with chilled white wine.
