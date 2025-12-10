Recipe of the day: Grilled tone fruit and halloumi salad

Instructions

1. In a jar with a lid, combine the shallot with the lime zest and juice, chilli flakes, salt, mustard, honey, and 30ml olive oil.

2. Close the lid and shake vigorously until combined and set aside.

3. Brush the halved stone fruit with olive oil and grill cut side down on medium to hot coals for 5 minutes or until lightly charred.

4. Set aside to cool before slicing into wedges.

5. Heat a griddle pan and rub the halloumi with a little olive oil before grilling on both sides until lightly charred and oozy.

6. Set aside to cool slightly.

7. Toss half the stone fruit, halloumi, tomatoes, rocket, basil, and mint with 3 tablespoons of the dressing before combining with the remaining ingredients.

8. Arrange the salad on a platter and drizzle over a little more of the dressing if desired.

9. Serve immediately with chilled white wine.