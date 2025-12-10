Recipes

Recipe of the day: Grilled tone fruit and halloumi salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

10 December 2025

05:58 pm

Try the recipe of the day for a vibrant grilled tone fruit and halloumi salad paired perfectly with chilled wine.

Tossed with crisp greens and a shallot, honey-mustard dressing, it’s a salad that is both refreshing and deeply satisfying.

Halloumi’s salty bite and golden edges are the ideal match for smoky, caramelised peaches.

Ingredients

  • 4 to 6 peaches or nectarines, halved and pips removed
  • 320g block halloumi, thickly sliced
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 small shallot, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 to 2 limes, zested and juiced
  • 5ml red chilli flakes (optional)
  • 2ml sea salt flakes
  • 1 heaped tsp Dijon mustard
  • 5ml runny honey
  • 1 cup mixed heirloom tomatoes, halved
  • 80g wild rocket
  • 20g fresh basil leaves
  • 10g fresh mint leaves

Method

  1. In a jar with a lid, combine the shallot with the lime zest and juice, chilli flakes, salt, mustard, honey, and 30ml olive oil.
  2. Close the lid and shake vigorously until combined and set aside.
  3. Brush the halved stone fruit with olive oil and grill cut side down on medium to hot coals for 5 minutes, or until lightly charred.
  4. Set aside to cool before slicing into wedges.
  5. Heat a griddle pan and rub the halloumi with a little olive oil before grilling on both sides until lightly charred and oozy.
  6. Set aside to cool slightly.
  7. Toss half the stone fruit, halloumi, tomatoes, rocket, basil, and mint with 3 tablespoons of the dressing before combining with the remaining ingredients.
  8. Arrange the salad on a platter and drizzle over a little more of the dressing if desired.
  9. Serve immediately with chilled white wine.

Supplied by: www.juicydelicious.co.za

