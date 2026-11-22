Who should really be paying servers?

The tipping debate has taken a wrong turn.

Now that we’re arguing over a National Consumer Tribunal ruling, we’re not focused on the underlying issue.

The Tribunal was asked to consider a long-established practice of auto-adding a service charge to a bill.

Usually this comes in the flavour of 8 tables or more, but seemingly more places are throwing it in there, nje. The Tribunal has put in its order and said no more. Ironically, they did add a tip.

Reading the finding, the Tribunal took issue with the notion that a tip is discretionary, so it cannot be compelled by auto-including it and allowing the option of withdrawal.

Presumably, this means that were a restaurant to say, up-front, all tables will be charged an extra 10%, and there is no option to remove it, that may be allowable.

Why do we still tip?

Whatever the case, the question must be asked: why do we still tip?

If you wanted to start a blog in 2026, do one on the weirdest places you’ve seen tip jars.

I can scarcely understand paying extra to the person who walks a couple of meters to tell the kitchen what I want to eat and then brings it to me when I’m not given the option of giving anything extra to the kitchen itself; arguably the real hero.

Certainly, there will be some history as to why tipping became institutional practice, but now it’s 2026.

Just pay your people properly so that they don’t need tips.

The consumer shouldn’t be the one who has to do the heavy lifting. If the service is poor, why is it the consumer’s job to reprimand the server by withholding a tip?

Those in the service industry, especially those who do well off tips, may be screaming while reading this, thinking I’m threatening their livelihoods. There’s a difference between needing to tip and tipping because one wants to.

Take the grimy tip jar you find in the bathroom in the garage of the local dorpie you’re passing through. Cleaning bathrooms might not be the most awesome vocation, so just pay the people doing it properly.

It’s ultimately not their responsibility to ensure that the toilet is clean for those who can still afford to go on road trips. It’s the responsibility of whoever owns the toilet in the first place.

20% extra because you frothed up some poor baby cow’s stolen sustenance and turned it into a picture of a flower on my latte…get outta here! I just watched you walk in before I bought muffins, and when you turn that machine around for me to tap my card, there’s a 25% tipping option? For what? Taking my muffins and putting them in a bag?

Will I tip the bartender who learns my name, feigns some interest in a conversation with me and remembers my favourite drink? Absolutely. I can appreciate the value add. I can even appreciate the value add of a waiter’s menu recommendation.

Tips are required to maintain the service industry, and those in it, though; that’s scary and unsustainable. If, as an institution, you find yourself including a service charge on your bills as an automatic process, ask yourselves why you felt you had to do that.

Are you trying to protect your staff from cheapskates who don’t want to pay extra for the service provided by your staff? Perhaps some reflection on who your staff need protection from is in order, then.

It would be interesting to see what the Tribunal will decide when confronted with the service fee of 10% for tables of 8 or more conundrum. The underlying question will remain the same: who should really be paying servers?