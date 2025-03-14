Recipe of the day: Sticky BBQ chicken wings with avocado ranch dipping sauce

Spice up your next braai or weekend meal with this irresistible wings.

These tasty sticky BBQ chicken wings with avocado ranch dipping sauce are coated in a sweet, tangy marinade and cooked until perfectly sticky and golden.

Served with a creamy avocado ranch sauce, they’re perfect for a braai or a cosy meal at home.

Sticky BBQ chicken wings with avocado ranch dipping sauce

Ingredients

For the marinade

24 chicken wings

250 ml (1 cup) BBQ sauce

30 ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

60 ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar

60 ml (4 tbsp) honey

60 ml (4 tbsp) soy sauce

For the avocado ranch dressing

1 ripe avocado, peeled and stoned

100 ml (about 6 tbsp) apple cider vinegar

60 ml (4 tbsp) maple syrup or brown sugar

100 ml (about ½ cup) lemon juice

100 ml (about ½ cup) avocado or olive oil

2-4 cloves garlic

2-4 spring onions, white part only (and extra for garnish)

Pinch of salt

Method

Whisk BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, honey and soy sauce together in a jug. Place the chicken in a shallow, non-metallic dish and pour over the marinade. Toss to coat. Cover and marinate for at least 20 minutes, but preferably for 2 hours. Cook on a braai or in the oven at 200°C until golden and sticky about 25 – 30 minutes. While the chicken is cooking make the dressing. Place all the ingredients in the jug of a blender and whizz until smooth. Dressing can be thinned down with a little cold water if a pouring consistency is desired. Transfer to a jar and seal until needed. Serve chicken wings with dressing and garnish with sliced spring onion.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) and South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

