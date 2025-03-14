Recipes

Recipe of the day: Sticky BBQ chicken wings with avocado ranch dipping sauce

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

14 Mar 2025

01:21 pm

Spice up your next braai or weekend meal with this irresistible wings.

Recipe

Sticky BBQ chicken wings with avocado ranch dipping sauce. Picture: Supplied

These tasty sticky BBQ chicken wings with avocado ranch dipping sauce are coated in a sweet, tangy marinade and cooked until perfectly sticky and golden.

Served with a creamy avocado ranch sauce, they’re perfect for a braai or a cosy meal at home.

Sticky BBQ chicken wings with avocado ranch dipping sauce

Ingredients

For the marinade

  • 24 chicken wings
  • 250 ml (1 cup) BBQ sauce
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
  • 60 ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar
  • 60 ml (4 tbsp) honey
  • 60 ml (4 tbsp) soy sauce

For the avocado ranch dressing

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and stoned
  • 100 ml (about 6 tbsp) apple cider vinegar
  • 60 ml (4 tbsp) maple syrup or brown sugar
  • 100 ml (about ½ cup) lemon juice
  • 100 ml (about ½ cup) avocado or olive oil
  • 2-4 cloves garlic
  • 2-4 spring onions, white part only (and extra for garnish)
  • Pinch of salt

Method

  1. Whisk BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, honey and soy sauce together in a jug.
  2. Place the chicken in a shallow, non-metallic dish and pour over the marinade. Toss to coat. Cover and marinate for at least 20 minutes, but preferably for 2 hours.
  3. Cook on a braai or in the oven at 200°C until golden and sticky about 25 – 30 minutes.
  4. While the chicken is cooking make the dressing. Place all the ingredients in the jug of a blender and whizz until smooth.
  5. Dressing can be thinned down with a little cold water if a pouring consistency is desired.
  6. Transfer to a jar and seal until needed.
  7. Serve chicken wings with dressing and garnish with sliced spring onion.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) and South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

