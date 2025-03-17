Recipe of the day: Ostrich fillet kebabs with nectarine and rosemary

Here is something a little different to try for your dinner.

Ostrich fillet kebabs with nectarine and rosemary. Picture: Supplied

These ostrich fillet kebabs pair perfectly with sweet nectarines and fresh herbs.

Whether grilling or cooking them in a hot pan, these kebabs are quick, flavourful, and easy to make.

Ostrich fillet kebabs with nectarine and rosemary

Ingredients

1 whole ostrich fillet (400g)

20g thyme

20g rosemary

Smokey Maldon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 large nectarines

4-5 Tbsp of olive oil

4-5 Tbsp of high-heat oil for cooking if using a pan

Method

Leave the steak out of the fridge for a few hours so that it is at room temperature when cooking. Dry the steak completely using a paper towel, removing all moisture from the outside. Cut the steak into 8 equal cubes. Drizzle some olive oil over and cover with half the fresh rosemary and all the thyme leaves. If you can plan ahead, it is best to marinade the steak overnight in an airtight container. Cut the nectarine into 4 equal quarters. Take 4 metal kebab skewers and thread on an ostrich cube, then a nectarine quarter, then ostrich and finally a nectarine quarter. Press the remainder of the rosemary between the ostrich steak pieces and nectarine, and then compact the pieces together. Season generously with smoked salt and ground black pepper. The secret to an amazing ostrich steak is to sear it in a hot pan or over a very hot fire. If using the pan, preheat your pan without any oil. Once the pan is hot, add in a small drizzle of high heat oil and add the steak. After cooking one side for 3 or so minutes, turn it over. You should never cook an ostrich fillet past medium, as it will dry out and lose its beautiful flavour and texture. When cooked to medium rare, take the steak off the heat and rest it in tin foil.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

