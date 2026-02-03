Recipes

Recipe of the day: Stone fruit skewers with Amasi ice cream

By Thami Kwazi

3 February 2026

A delicious summertime recipe that uses lightly braaied stone fruit wedges and ice cream.

Experience summer on a stick with vibrant fruit skewers, perfectly paired with creamy Amasi ice cream.

This playful treat combines the natural sweetness of fresh fruit and the tangy richness of traditional South African Amasi, promising a refreshing dessert that’s both healthy and indulgent, perfect for any gathering or family feast.

Ingredients

For the Amasi Ice Cream (No-Churn)

  • 1 cup full-cream amasi
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • ½ cup condensed milk
  • Pinch of salt


For the skewers

  • 2 peaches, sliced
  • 2 nectarines, sliced
  • 6 plums, halved
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil or melted butter
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • Fresh thyme or rosemary sprigs (optional)

Method

For the amasi ice cream

  1. Whip cream to soft peaks.
  2. Gently fold in amasi, condensed milk, and salt.
  3. Transfer to a container and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight.

For the skewers:

  1. Thread mixed stone fruit onto skewers.
  2. Brush lightly with olive oil or butter.
  3. Braai over medium heat, turning carefully, until fruit is soft and lightly charred.
  4. Drizzle with honey and scatter with fresh herbs.
  5. Serve warm with scoops of amasi ice cream.

