Recipe of the day :tomato and cheese, fold over omelette wrap

Eggs have become a go-to ingredient far beyond breakfast, showing off their versatility.

South Africans are experts at making our hard-earned rands go further, especially in the kitchen. That means looking for affordable ingredients that deliver on taste and nutrition. Eggs are an ideal solution: a budget-friendly protein that can be enjoyed any time of day.

This season’s favourites include the fold-over omelette wrap, perfect for breakfast, lunch, or snacks, and butter chicken with eggs, a quick and easy lunch or supper.

Serves 1

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 1 for under R40

Ingredients:

Olive oil, for frying

3 thin onion slices

3 slices tomato

3 eggs

Small handful of parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper

1 medium wrap

80 ml (⅓ cup) cheddar, grated

Method:

Heat a splash of oil in a 20cm frying pan on medium-high. Add the onion and tomato slices to one side of the pan. Beat together the eggs and parsley, and pour into the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the wrap. Cover and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the base is set. Flip the omelette wrap over and sprinkle the cheese over. Cover and cook for about 2 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Fold over to enclose the filling.

Variation:

Add leftover shredded chicken or chopped braai meat when adding the cheddar.

Supplied by: www.sapoultry.co.za