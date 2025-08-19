Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Tomato and cheese fold-over omelette wrap

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

19 August 2025

02:47 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Eggs have become a go-to ingredient far beyond breakfast, showing off their versatility.

Omelette recipe

Omelette. Picture: supplied

South Africans are experts at making our hard-earned rands go further, especially in the kitchen. That means looking for affordable ingredients that deliver on taste and nutrition. Eggs are an ideal solution: a budget-friendly protein that can be enjoyed any time of day.

This season’s favourites include the fold-over omelette wrap, perfect for breakfast, lunch, or snacks, and butter chicken with eggs, a quick and easy lunch or supper.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday vegan carbonara

Serves 1

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 1 for under R40

Ingredients:

  • Olive oil, for frying
  • 3 thin onion slices
  • 3 slices tomato
  • 3 eggs
  • Small handful of parsley, chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 medium wrap
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) cheddar, grated

Method:

  1. Heat a splash of oil in a 20cm frying pan on medium-high. Add the onion and tomato slices to one side of the pan.
  2. Beat together the eggs and parsley, and pour into the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the wrap. Cover and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the base is set.
  3. Flip the omelette wrap over and sprinkle the cheese over. Cover and cook for about 2 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Fold over to enclose the filling.

Variation:

Add leftover shredded chicken or chopped braai meat when adding the cheddar.

Supplied by: www.sapoultry.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day :tomato and cheese, fold over omelette wrap

Omelette recipe

RELATED ARTICLES

Eggs have become a go-to ingredient far beyond breakfast, showing off their versatility in a wide range of dishes, from breakfast classics to creative all-day meals. Their flexibility makes them perfect for any time and any occasion.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Scale

 

  • Olive oil, for frying
  • 3 thin onion slices
  • 3 slices tomato
  • 3 eggs
  • Small handful parsley, chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 medium wrap
  • 80 ml ( cup) cheddar, grated

Instructions

  1. Heat a splash of oil in a 20 cm frying pan on medium high. Add the onion and tomato slices to the one side of the pan.
  2. Beat together the eggs and parsley, pour into the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the wrap. Cover and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the base is set.
  3. Flip the omelette wrap over and sprinkle over the cheese. Cover and cook for about 2 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Fold over to enclose the filling.

 

Variation:

 

Add leftover shredded chicken or chopped braaied meat when adding the cheddar.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: Serves 1 for under R40

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Gigaba and Mchunu in trouble with the ANC: ‘It looks like people with diverging views are being purged’
News Vaal Dam level still leaves surrounding businesses gatvol [VIDEO]
Courts Tshwane faces backlash from Afrikaner community
Betway PSL Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro dies at 40
News AfriForum questions why no costs disclosed for new Gauteng licence plate system

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp