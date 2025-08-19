Recipe of the day :tomato and cheese, fold over omelette wrap

Eggs have become a go-to ingredient far beyond breakfast, showing off their versatility.
South Africans are experts at making our hard-earned rands go further, especially in the kitchen. That means looking for affordable ingredients that deliver on taste and nutrition. Eggs are an ideal solution: a budget-friendly protein that can be enjoyed any time of day.
This season’s favourites include the fold-over omelette wrap, perfect for breakfast, lunch, or snacks, and butter chicken with eggs, a quick and easy lunch or supper.
Serves 1
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 1 for under R40
Ingredients:
- Olive oil, for frying
- 3 thin onion slices
- 3 slices tomato
- 3 eggs
- Small handful of parsley, chopped
- Salt and pepper
- 1 medium wrap
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) cheddar, grated
Method:
- Heat a splash of oil in a 20cm frying pan on medium-high. Add the onion and tomato slices to one side of the pan.
- Beat together the eggs and parsley, and pour into the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the wrap. Cover and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the base is set.
- Flip the omelette wrap over and sprinkle the cheese over. Cover and cook for about 2 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Fold over to enclose the filling.
Variation:
Add leftover shredded chicken or chopped braai meat when adding the cheddar.
