Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Lemon butter chicken and boiled eggs

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

20 August 2025

12:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

This dish works, whether you scramble, poach, boil or bake the eggs.

Lemon butter ,Picture supplied

Lemon butter ,Picture supplied

This all-day menu recipe will work for your whole family, whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Not only are eggs affordable and ready to be incorporated into any meal at any time of the day, they’re also suitable for balanced diets for moms, dads, kids, grannies, and grandads – all of whom have specific needs for growing and protecting their bones.

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 2 for under R80

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 45 ml (3 tbsp) cake flour
  • Olive oil, for frying
  • Salt and pepper
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) butter or margarine
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 125 ml (½ cup) chicken stock
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Method:

  1. Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs, and simmer for 6 minutes for soft-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel.
  2. Cut each chicken breast across its width, so you end up with four thinner pieces. Mix through the flour.
  3. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high and fry the chicken for about 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper. Keep aside.
  4. Add the butter/margarine and garlic to the frying pan and fry for 1 minute. Stir in the stock, scraping the base to loosen any stuck bits. Bring to a boil.
  5. Stir in lemon zest and juice, to taste. Return the chicken with the eggs and heat through.

Serving suggestion:

Serve with steamed green beans and rice, couscous or pasta. Garnish with parsley and lemon slices.

Supplied by: www.sapoultry.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Lemon butter chicken and boiled eggs

Lemon butter ,Picture supplied

RELATED ARTICLES

Whether you scramble, poach, boil or bake your eggs, these powerful little packages of protein (and more!) are an absolute must for your family’s all-day menu

  • Author: Thami Kwazi
  • Prep Time: 20 minutes
  • Cook Time: 20 minutes
  • Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

Scale

 

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 45 ml (3 tbsp) cake flour
  • Olive oil, for frying
  • Salt and pepper
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) butter or margarine
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 125 ml (½ cup) chicken stock
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

 

 

  1. Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs, and simmer for 6 minutes for soft-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel.
  2. Cut each chicken breast across its width, so you end up with four thinner pieces. Mix through the flour.
  3. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium high and fry the chicken for about 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper. Keep aside.
  4. Add the butter/margarine and garlic to the frying pan and fry for 1 minute. Stir in the stock, scraping the base to loosen any stuck bits. Bring to a boil.
  5. Stir in lemon zest and juice, to taste. Return the chicken with the eggs and heat through.

Notes

 

Serve with steamed green beans and rice, couscous or pasta. Garnish with parsley and lemon slices.

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: Serves 2 for under R80

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Ian Cameron, DA colleagues escape hijack attempt in Philippi after police academy visit
Courts Six, including conservationist, granted bail in R250m rhino horn trafficking case
Politics Gigaba and Mchunu in trouble with the ANC: ‘It looks like people with diverging views are being purged’
News Vaal Dam level still leaves surrounding businesses gatvol [VIDEO]
Courts Tshwane faces backlash from Afrikaner community

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp