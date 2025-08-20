Recipe of the day: Lemon butter chicken and boiled eggs

This dish works, whether you scramble, poach, boil or bake the eggs.

This all-day menu recipe will work for your whole family, whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Not only are eggs affordable and ready to be incorporated into any meal at any time of the day, they’re also suitable for balanced diets for moms, dads, kids, grannies, and grandads – all of whom have specific needs for growing and protecting their bones.

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 2 for under R80

Ingredients:

4 eggs

2 chicken breasts

45 ml (3 tbsp) cake flour

Olive oil, for frying

Salt and pepper

60 ml (¼ cup) butter or margarine

2 garlic cloves, crushed

125 ml (½ cup) chicken stock

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Method:

Bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs, and simmer for 6 minutes for soft-boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel. Cut each chicken breast across its width, so you end up with four thinner pieces. Mix through the flour. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high and fry the chicken for about 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper. Keep aside. Add the butter/margarine and garlic to the frying pan and fry for 1 minute. Stir in the stock, scraping the base to loosen any stuck bits. Bring to a boil. Stir in lemon zest and juice, to taste. Return the chicken with the eggs and heat through.

Serving suggestion:

Serve with steamed green beans and rice, couscous or pasta. Garnish with parsley and lemon slices.

Supplied by: www.sapoultry.co.za