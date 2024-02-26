Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

26 Feb 2024

Recipe of the day: Zesty Harissa

This blend of spices and charred red pepper is a delicious addition to any meal.

Zesty Harissa recipe

Zesty Harissa recipe. Picture: iStock

Add some excitement to your Monday with this vibrant Harissa recipe. Bursting with a blend of spices and smoky charred red peppers, it’s a delectable addition to any dish.

Whether you want to elevate your cream cheese or hummus dip, create a flavorful pasta sauce, marinate chicken, steak, or veggies, or simply enjoy it as a zesty chip dip, this versatile concoction will surely tantalize your taste buds.

Zesty Harissa

Ingredients

  • 2 large red bell peppers
  • 15ml cumin seeds
  • 30ml coriander seeds
  • 10ml fennel seeds
  • 15ml paprika
  • 15ml smoked paprika
  • 15ml dried chili flakes
  • 6 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 200g tomatoes, peeled and chopped
  • 2-3 fresh red chillies
  • 60ml African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Halve the peppers, scoop out the seeds and place on a greased, foil-lined baking sheet.
  2. Sprinkle with a dash of olive oil before placing under the grill at a high heat.
  3. Grill the peppers for 10 – 15 minutes, or until the skin has charred and the flesh is soft.
  4. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before peeling the blackened skin off the pepper pieces.
  5. Meanwhile, dry fry your cumin, coriander and fennel seeds.
  6. Once toasted, blitz together in a spice grinder (or with a mortar and pestle) until finely ground.
  7. Place all the ingredients together into a blender and blend until fine.
  8. Check seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste.

*This recipe was sent by Anglefish PR and Events/ African Gold

