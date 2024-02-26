Recipe of the day: Zesty Harissa
This blend of spices and charred red pepper is a delicious addition to any meal.
Zesty Harissa recipe. Picture: iStock
Add some excitement to your Monday with this vibrant Harissa recipe. Bursting with a blend of spices and smoky charred red peppers, it’s a delectable addition to any dish.
Whether you want to elevate your cream cheese or hummus dip, create a flavorful pasta sauce, marinate chicken, steak, or veggies, or simply enjoy it as a zesty chip dip, this versatile concoction will surely tantalize your taste buds.
Zesty Harissa
Ingredients
- 2 large red bell peppers
- 15ml cumin seeds
- 30ml coriander seeds
- 10ml fennel seeds
- 15ml paprika
- 15ml smoked paprika
- 15ml dried chili flakes
- 6 garlic cloves, peeled
- 200g tomatoes, peeled and chopped
- 2-3 fresh red chillies
- 60ml African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Halve the peppers, scoop out the seeds and place on a greased, foil-lined baking sheet.
- Sprinkle with a dash of olive oil before placing under the grill at a high heat.
- Grill the peppers for 10 – 15 minutes, or until the skin has charred and the flesh is soft.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool before peeling the blackened skin off the pepper pieces.
- Meanwhile, dry fry your cumin, coriander and fennel seeds.
- Once toasted, blitz together in a spice grinder (or with a mortar and pestle) until finely ground.
- Place all the ingredients together into a blender and blend until fine.
- Check seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste.
*This recipe was sent by Anglefish PR and Events/ African Gold
