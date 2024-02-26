Recipe of the day: Zesty Harissa

This blend of spices and charred red pepper is a delicious addition to any meal.

Add some excitement to your Monday with this vibrant Harissa recipe. Bursting with a blend of spices and smoky charred red peppers, it’s a delectable addition to any dish.

Whether you want to elevate your cream cheese or hummus dip, create a flavorful pasta sauce, marinate chicken, steak, or veggies, or simply enjoy it as a zesty chip dip, this versatile concoction will surely tantalize your taste buds.

ALSO READ: Sunday dessert: Air fryer malva pudding with butterscotch sauce

Zesty Harissa

Ingredients

2 large red bell peppers

15ml cumin seeds

30ml coriander seeds

10ml fennel seeds

15ml paprika

15ml smoked paprika

15ml dried chili flakes

6 garlic cloves, peeled

200g tomatoes, peeled and chopped

2-3 fresh red chillies

60ml African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Halve the peppers, scoop out the seeds and place on a greased, foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with a dash of olive oil before placing under the grill at a high heat. Grill the peppers for 10 – 15 minutes, or until the skin has charred and the flesh is soft. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before peeling the blackened skin off the pepper pieces. Meanwhile, dry fry your cumin, coriander and fennel seeds. Once toasted, blitz together in a spice grinder (or with a mortar and pestle) until finely ground. Place all the ingredients together into a blender and blend until fine. Check seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste.

*This recipe was sent by Anglefish PR and Events/ African Gold

Zesty Harissa Read more Sunday dessert: Air fryer malva pudding with butterscotch sauce A blend of spices and charred red pepper Author: African Gold Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 large red bell peppers

15 ml cumin seeds

30 ml coriander seeds

10 ml fennel seeds

15 ml paprika

15 ml smoked paprika

15 ml dried chili flakes

6 garlic cloves, peeled

200g tomatoes, peeled and chopped

2 – 3 fresh red chillies

60 ml African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions Halve the peppers, scoop out the seeds and place on a greased, foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with a dash of olive oil before placing under the grill at a high heat. Grill the peppers for 10 – 15 minutes, or until the skin has charred and the flesh is soft. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before peeling the blackened skin off the pepper pieces. Meanwhile, dry fry your cumin, coriander and fennel seeds. Once toasted, blitz together in a spice grinder (or with a mortar and pestle) until finely ground. Place all the ingredients together into a blender and blend until fine. Check seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Delicious sausage and potato lasagna