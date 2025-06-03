Recipe of the day:Two ingredient pizza dough

The two-ingredient pizza dough is a simple and quick solution for delicious homemade pizza. This versatile recipe requires just self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, making it accessible for even novice cooks.

To prepare, combine equal parts of the flour and yoghurt in a bowl, mixing until a soft dough forms.

Knead the dough for a few minutes until it’s smooth, then roll it out into your desired pizza shape. Top with your favourite sauce, cheese, and toppings, and bake at a high temperature for a crispy, flavourful crust. The result is a delightful, chewy base that’s perfect for any pizza night.

This dough is not only easy to make, but also a healthier alternative, allowing you to enjoy pizza without the hassle of traditional dough-making techniques. With just two ingredients, you can whip up a satisfying meal that’s sure to please family and friends alike!

Ingredients

1 ½ cups (375 ml) or (92 g) self-raising flour + extra for dusting and kneading

1 cup 250 ml plain double cream yoghurt

Instructions

Roll out and use immediately, and top with your favourite pizza toppings. In a large bowl, combine the flour and yoghurt. Mix to form a loose dough. Transfer the dough onto a clean, floured surface. Dust it with more flour while kneading to create a smooth dough (approximately 6 minutes). Dust with flour as needed.

Recipe supplied by: https://www.rediscoverdairy.co.za