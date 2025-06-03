Recipe of the day:Two ingredient pizza dough

The two-ingredient pizza dough is a simple and quick solution for delicious homemade pizza. This versatile recipe requires just self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, making it accessible for even novice cooks.
Two Ingredient Pizza Dough, Picture supplied
To prepare, combine equal parts of the flour and yoghurt in a bowl, mixing until a soft dough forms.
Knead the dough for a few minutes until it’s smooth, then roll it out into your desired pizza shape. Top with your favourite sauce, cheese, and toppings, and bake at a high temperature for a crispy, flavourful crust. The result is a delightful, chewy base that’s perfect for any pizza night.
This dough is not only easy to make, but also a healthier alternative, allowing you to enjoy pizza without the hassle of traditional dough-making techniques. With just two ingredients, you can whip up a satisfying meal that’s sure to please family and friends alike!
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Sunny side up
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups (375 ml) or (92 g) self-raising flour + extra for dusting and kneading
- 1 cup 250 ml plain double cream yoghurt
Instructions
- Roll out and use immediately, and top with your favourite pizza toppings.
- In a large bowl, combine the flour and yoghurt.
- Mix to form a loose dough.
- Transfer the dough onto a clean, floured surface. Dust it with more flour while kneading to create a smooth dough (approximately 6 minutes). Dust with flour as needed.
Recipe supplied by: https://www.rediscoverdairy.co.za
Two ingredient pizza dough
Two-ingredient pizza dough is a simple and quick solution for delicious homemade pizza.
This versatile recipe requires just self-rising flour and Greek yoghurt, making it accessible for even novice cooks.
To prepare, combine equal parts of the flour and yoghurt in a bowl, mixing until a soft dough forms. Knead the dough for a few minutes until it’s smooth, then roll it out into your desired pizza shape. Top with your favourite sauce, cheese, and toppings, and bake at a high temperature for a crispy, flavourful crust. The result is a delightful, chewy base that’s perfect for any pizza night.
This dough is not only easy to make, but also a healthier alternative, allowing you to enjoy pizza without the hassle of traditional dough-making techniques. With just two ingredients, you can whip up a satisfying meal that’s sure to please family and friends alike!
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 45 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour
- Category: budget recipe
- Method: no cook
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups (375 ml) or (92 g) self-raising flour + extra for dusting and kneading
- 1 cup 250 ml plain double cream yoghurt
Instructions
- Roll out and use immediately, and top with your favourite pizza toppings.
- In a large bowl, combine the flour and yoghurt.
- Mix to form a loose dough.
- Transfer the dough onto a clean, floured surface. Dust it with more flour while kneading to create a smooth dough (approximately 6 minutes). Dust with flour as needed.
Download our app