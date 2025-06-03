Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day:Two ingredient pizza dough

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

3 June 2025

09:30 am

The two-ingredient pizza dough is a simple and quick solution for delicious homemade pizza. This versatile recipe requires just self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, making it accessible for even novice cooks.

Two Ingredient Pizza Dough

Two Ingredient Pizza Dough, Picture supplied

To prepare, combine equal parts of the flour and yoghurt in a bowl, mixing until a soft dough forms.

Knead the dough for a few minutes until it’s smooth, then roll it out into your desired pizza shape. Top with your favourite sauce, cheese, and toppings, and bake at a high temperature for a crispy, flavourful crust. The result is a delightful, chewy base that’s perfect for any pizza night.

This dough is not only easy to make, but also a healthier alternative, allowing you to enjoy pizza without the hassle of traditional dough-making techniques. With just two ingredients, you can whip up a satisfying meal that’s sure to please family and friends alike!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Sunny side up

Ingredients  

  • 1 ½ cups (375 ml) or (92 g) self-raising flour + extra for dusting and kneading
  • 1 cup 250 ml plain double cream yoghurt

Instructions 

  1. Roll out and use immediately, and top with your favourite pizza toppings.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the flour and yoghurt.
  3. Mix to form a loose dough.
  4. Transfer the dough onto a clean, floured surface. Dust it with more flour while kneading to create a smooth dough (approximately 6 minutes). Dust with flour as needed.

Recipe supplied by: https://www.rediscoverdairy.co.za

Print

Two ingredient pizza dough

Two Ingredient Pizza Dough

Two-ingredient pizza dough is a simple and quick solution for delicious homemade pizza.

This versatile recipe requires just self-rising flour and Greek yoghurt, making it accessible for even novice cooks.

To prepare, combine equal parts of the flour and yoghurt in a bowl, mixing until a soft dough forms. Knead the dough for a few minutes until it’s smooth, then roll it out into your desired pizza shape. Top with your favourite sauce, cheese, and toppings, and bake at a high temperature for a crispy, flavourful crust. The result is a delightful, chewy base that’s perfect for any pizza night.

This dough is not only easy to make, but also a healthier alternative, allowing you to enjoy pizza without the hassle of traditional dough-making techniques. With just two ingredients, you can whip up a satisfying meal that’s sure to please family and friends alike!

  • Author: Thami Kwazi
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 45 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour
  • Category: budget recipe
  • Method: no cook
  • Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients

Scale
  • 1 ½ cups (375 ml) or (92 g) self-raising flour + extra for dusting and kneading
  • 1 cup 250 ml plain double cream yoghurt

Instructions

  1. Roll out and use immediately, and top with your favourite pizza toppings.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the flour and yoghurt.
  3. Mix to form a loose dough.
  4. Transfer the dough onto a clean, floured surface. Dust it with more flour while kneading to create a smooth dough (approximately 6 minutes). Dust with flour as needed.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

food pizza recipe of the day

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Cartoon of the day: 3 June 2025
Courts Court finds impeached judge John Hlophe unfit to serve on JSC
News Water outages continue in Gauteng due to maintenance
Opinion Premature to claim White House encounter as a South African slam dunk
Betway PSL Pyramids FC edge Sundowns to win Champions League

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp