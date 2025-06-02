Recipe of the day: Sunny side up

Whether you’re fuelling up for a busy day or enjoying a leisurely brunch, this recipe is quick and easy to prepare.

Start your day off right with a delicious and nutritious breakfast featuring sunny-side-up eggs and creamy avocado.

This vibrant dish combines perfectly cooked eggs with the rich, buttery texture of ripe avocado, creating a delightful balance of flavours and nutrients.

Whether you’re fuelling up for a busy day or enjoying a leisurely brunch, this recipe is quick and easy to prepare. Simply fry the eggs to your preferred doneness, season them with a pinch of salt and pepper, and serve alongside sliced or mashed avocado for an added dose of healthy fats.

Pair it with whole grain toast or a fresh salad for a complete meal that keeps you energised. With its bright colours and satisfying taste, this sunny side up eggs and avocado recipe is not just a feast for the stomach but also for the eyes, perfect for starting your morning on a high note

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves 1

ALSO READ: Nomzamo Mbatha stuns in traditional Zulu fashion elegance on Shaka iLembe tour

Ingredients:

Splash avocado or olive oil

60 ml (¼ cup) Parmesan, finely grated + extra for topping

1 egg

Salt and pepper

½ avocado, sliced

A handful of baby spinach

Tomato chilli jam, to serve

Method:

Heat a splash of oil in a small frying pan over low heat. Add the Parmesan in a thin even layer and cook for about 3 minutes or until golden. Carefully remove from the pan. Add another splash of oil into the same pan and fry the egg for 3–5 minutes, or until the white is set, and the yolk is still soft. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the egg on the Parmesan crisp, topped with avocado, spinach, tomato chilli jam, and extra Parmesan sprinkled over.

Tip:

To make an avocado rose, place the peeled avocado, cut side down, on a cutting board. Slice through the width into skinny slices and fan out into a straight line. Beginning at one end, gently roll up the slices into a spiral rose shape.

-Recipe supplied by: avocado.co.za