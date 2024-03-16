Saturday tasty treat: Delectable chocolate carrot cake recipe
Swap your usual carrot cake recipe for this delicious chocolatey one for something a little different.
Picture: iStock
Traditionally, a carrot cake recipe doesn’t include chocolate, but that doesn’t mean you have to stick to it – change things up this weekend and try out this chocolate carrot cake recipe.
Who knows, it might become your new favourite guilty treat.
Chocolate Carrot cake recipe
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 1 cup sunflower oil
- 1 x 432g can Rhodes Quality Pineapple Crush in Light Syrup, drained, syrup reserved
- 2 cups cake flour
- ½ cup cocoa powder
- 1 Tbsp ground cinnamon
- 1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 cups grated carrot
- ½ cup mini chocolate chips
Butter icing
- 80 g butter
- 175 g plain cream cheese
- ½ cup cocoa powder
- 2 cups icing sugar, sifted
- 3 Tbsp milk
Method
- To make the carrot cake, beat the eggs and sugar together until light and fluffy.
- Slowly beat in the oil and ½ cup reserved pineapple syrup.
- Sift the flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt together and fold into the liquid mixture.
- Stir in the Rhodes Quality Pineapple Crush, carrots and chocolate chips.
- Pour the batter into two lined cake pans and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 – 40 minutes or until a skewer, when inserted in the middle, comes out clean.
- Allow to cool completely.
- Cream the butter until pale and creamy.
- Add the cream cheese and beat until combined.
- Add the cocoa powder and icing sugar and beat to blend.
- Adjust the consistency to a thick spread with the milk if needed.
- Sandwich the cake layer together with a layer of icing.
- Ice the top and the sides of the cake and decorate as desired.
*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com
