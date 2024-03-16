Saturday tasty treat: Delectable chocolate carrot cake recipe

Swap your usual carrot cake recipe for this delicious chocolatey one for something a little different.

Traditionally, a carrot cake recipe doesn’t include chocolate, but that doesn’t mean you have to stick to it – change things up this weekend and try out this chocolate carrot cake recipe.

Who knows, it might become your new favourite guilty treat.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chocolate and hazelnut brownie bread

Chocolate Carrot cake recipe

Ingredients

4 eggs

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup sunflower oil

1 x 432g can Rhodes Quality Pineapple Crush in Light Syrup, drained, syrup reserved

2 cups cake flour

½ cup cocoa powder

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 cups grated carrot

½ cup mini chocolate chips

Butter icing

80 g butter

175 g plain cream cheese

½ cup cocoa powder

2 cups icing sugar, sifted

3 Tbsp milk

Method

To make the carrot cake, beat the eggs and sugar together until light and fluffy. Slowly beat in the oil and ½ cup reserved pineapple syrup. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt together and fold into the liquid mixture. Stir in the Rhodes Quality Pineapple Crush, carrots and chocolate chips. Pour the batter into two lined cake pans and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 – 40 minutes or until a skewer, when inserted in the middle, comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Cream the butter until pale and creamy. Add the cream cheese and beat until combined. Add the cocoa powder and icing sugar and beat to blend. Adjust the consistency to a thick spread with the milk if needed. Sandwich the cake layer together with a layer of icing. Ice the top and the sides of the cake and decorate as desired.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

