Saturday treat: Turkish delight brownies
Treat yourself and your loved ones to a luxurious and satisfying dessert experience with these Turkish delight brownies.
Homemade Turkish delight brownies. Picture: iStock
Indulge in a delightful weekend treat with our Turkish delight brownies, designed to satisfy your sweet cravings and provide a moment of relaxation.
How to make Turkish delight brownies
Ingredients
- 150 g good quality dark chocolate – or 1 cup minus 1 tbsp dark chocolate chips
- 180 g (¾ cups + 1 tbsp) unsalted butter
- 3 large eggs
- 265 g (1 ¼ cups + 1 tbsp) golden caster sugar
- 60 g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour – you can replace for the same amount of gluten-free plain flour, blend if required
- 40 g (½ cup minus 1 tbsp) cup cocoa powder
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 60 g (¾ cup) ground almonds
- 4 Fry’s Turkish Delight bars – chopped into ½” chunks
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C and line a deep 20cmx30cm baking tin with baking parchment. Leave a little of the parchment overhanging the tray to make it easier to get the brownie out later.
- Melt the dark chocolate and butter together in the microwave in 30 second bursts, giving it a stir each 30 seconds (or you can melt in a bowl over a pan of simmering water – make sure the bowl isn’t touching the water though). Stir and leave to cool slightly.
Mixture:
- 150 g good quality dark chocolate
- 180 g (¾ cups + 1 tbsp) unsalted butter
3. Whisk the eggs and sugar in a large bowl using an electric whisk until thick and creamy.
Mixture:
- 3 large eggs,265 g (1 ¼ cups + 1 tbsp) golden caster sugar
4. Slowly whisk again, and pour the melted chocolateand butter in. Pour it at the side of the bowl in a thin stream, whisking all the time, so that the eggs don’t scramble with the warm chocolate.
5.When the chocolate is thoroughly mixed in, sieve the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder over the mixture, and then add the ground almonds. Fold into the mix gently, in a figure of eight. This will help to keep the air in.
Mixture:
- 60 g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour,40 g (½ cup minus 1 tbsp) cup cocoa powder,½ tsp baking powder,60 g (¾ cup) ground almonds
6. Pour the mixture into your baking tray, and use a palette knife to ensure it goes all the way to the edges.
7. Arrange the Turkish Delight chunks on top of the brownie mix evenly. Push the Turkish Delights into the mixture slightly and place the tray in the oven.
Mixture:
- 4 Fry’s Turkish Delight bars
8. Cook for 25 minutes.
9. Take out of the oven and leave to cool in the tray. Lift the brownie out of the tray using the baking parchment and place on a chopping board. Use a sharp knife to slice the brownie into portions. It will crumble slightly when you cut it, but it crumbles less, the longer you leave it to cool.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Chicken heart chilly fryPrint
Turkish delight brownies
- Prep Time: 10 Minutes
- Cook Time: 25 Minutes
- Total Time: 35 Minutes
- Category: Snacks
- Method: Oven
- Cuisine: British
Ingredients
150 g good quality dark chocolate – or 1 cup minus 1 tbsp dark chocolate chips
180 g (¾ cups + 1 tbsp) unsalted butter
3 large eggs
265 g (1 ¼ cups + 1 tbsp) golden caster sugar
60 g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour – you can replace for the same amount of gluten-free plain flour, blend if required
40 g (½ cup minus 1 tbsp) cup cocoa powder
½ tsp baking powder
60 g (¾ cup) ground almonds
4 Fry’s Turkish Delight bars – chopped into ½” chunks
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line a deep 20cmx30cm baking tin with baking parchment. Leave a little of the parchment overhanging the tray to make it easier to get the brownie out later.
2. Melt the dark chocolate and butter together in the microwave in 30 second bursts, giving it a stir each 30 seconds (or you can melt in a bowl over a pan of simmering water – make sure the bowl isn’t touching the water though). Stir and leave to cool slightly.
Mixture:
150 g good quality dark chocolate,
180 g (¾ cups + 1 tbsp) unsalted butter
3. Whisk the eggs and sugar in a large bowl using an electric whisk until thick and creamy.
Mixture:
3 large eggs,265 g (1 ¼ cups + 1 tbsp) golden caster sugar
4. Slowly whisk again, and pour the melted chocolateand butter in. Pour it at the side of the bowl in a thin stream, whisking all the time, so that the eggs don’t scramble with the warm chocolate.
5. When the chocolate is thoroughly mixed in, sieve the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder over the mixture, and then add the ground almonds. Fold into the mix gently, in a figure of eight. This will help to keep the air in.
Mixture:
60 g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour,40 g (½ cup minus 1 tbsp) cup cocoa powder,½ tsp baking powder,60 g (¾ cup) ground almonds
6. Pour the mixture into your baking tray, and use a palette knife to ensure it goes all the way to the edges.
7. Arrange the Turkish Delight chunks on top of the brownie mix evenly. Push the Turkish Delights into the mixture slightly and place the tray in the oven.
Mixture:
4 Fry’s Turkish Delight bars
8. Cook for 25 minutes.
9. Take out of the oven and leave to cool in the tray. Lift the brownie out of the tray using the baking parchment and place on a chopping board. Use a sharp knife to slice the brownie into portions. It will crumble slightly when you cut it, but it crumbles less, the longer you leave it to cool.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: 20 portions
- Calories: 239 kcal
- Sugar: 15g
- Sodium: 12mg
- Fat: 13g
- Carbohydrates: 28g
- Fiber: 2g
- Protein: 2g
- Cholesterol: 44mg
Keywords: Turkish delight brownies