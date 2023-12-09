Saturday treat: Turkish delight brownies

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a luxurious and satisfying dessert experience with these Turkish delight brownies.

Indulge in a delightful weekend treat with our Turkish delight brownies, designed to satisfy your sweet cravings and provide a moment of relaxation.

How to make Turkish delight brownies

Homemade Turkish delight brownies. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

150 g good quality dark chocolate – or 1 cup minus 1 tbsp dark chocolate chips

180 g (¾ cups + 1 tbsp) unsalted butter

3 large eggs

265 g (1 ¼ cups + 1 tbsp) golden caster sugar

60 g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour – you can replace for the same amount of gluten-free plain flour, blend if required

40 g (½ cup minus 1 tbsp) cup cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

60 g (¾ cup) ground almonds

4 Fry’s Turkish Delight bars – chopped into ½” chunks

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C and line a deep 20cmx30cm baking tin with baking parchment. Leave a little of the parchment overhanging the tray to make it easier to get the brownie out later. Melt the dark chocolate and butter together in the microwave in 30 second bursts, giving it a stir each 30 seconds (or you can melt in a bowl over a pan of simmering water – make sure the bowl isn’t touching the water though). Stir and leave to cool slightly.

Mixture:

150 g good quality dark chocolate

180 g (¾ cups + 1 tbsp) unsalted butter

3. Whisk the eggs and sugar in a large bowl using an electric whisk until thick and creamy.

Mixture:

3 large eggs,265 g (1 ¼ cups + 1 tbsp) golden caster sugar

4. Slowly whisk again, and pour the melted chocolateand butter in. Pour it at the side of the bowl in a thin stream, whisking all the time, so that the eggs don’t scramble with the warm chocolate.

5.When the chocolate is thoroughly mixed in, sieve the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder over the mixture, and then add the ground almonds. Fold into the mix gently, in a figure of eight. This will help to keep the air in.

Mixture:

60 g (½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour,40 g (½ cup minus 1 tbsp) cup cocoa powder,½ tsp baking powder,60 g (¾ cup) ground almonds

6. Pour the mixture into your baking tray, and use a palette knife to ensure it goes all the way to the edges.

7. Arrange the Turkish Delight chunks on top of the brownie mix evenly. Push the Turkish Delights into the mixture slightly and place the tray in the oven.

Mixture:

4 Fry’s Turkish Delight bars

8. Cook for 25 minutes.

9. Take out of the oven and leave to cool in the tray. Lift the brownie out of the tray using the baking parchment and place on a chopping board. Use a sharp knife to slice the brownie into portions. It will crumble slightly when you cut it, but it crumbles less, the longer you leave it to cool.

