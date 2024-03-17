Sunday lunch: Honey glazed ham with roasted mushroom Caesar salad
While your ham cooks in the oven, make the salad and keep it cool in the fridge while you enjoy a glass of wine.
Pictures: iStock
Sunday lunch doesn’t have to take you all morning to prepare. This delicious honey glazed ham with roasted mushroom Caesar salad can be on the table in under 2½ hours. This gives you more than enough time to enjoy some downtime next to the pool with something to drink.
Delicious Sunday lunch honey glazed ham
Ingredients
- 1 whole cooked ham with bone
- 1 cup honey
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
Method
- Preheat oven to 165°C.
- Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Make shallow diagonal cuts on the surface, forming diamonds.
- Combine honey, brown sugar, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, and cloves in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Brush ham with glaze. Bake, uncovered, for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until a thermometer reads 60°C, basting occasionally with glaze.
- Let ham stand for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve hot with extra glaze on the side.
*This recipe was created by Chef Cândida Batista.
Roasted mushroom Caesar salad
Ingredients
For the dressing:
- 1 xl egg yolk
- 1 juice of lemon
- 4 oil-packed anchovies
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 clove garlic smashed
- 20 g Parmesan cheese grated
- 80 ml neutral vegetable oil
- 60 ml olive oil
For the main:
- 2 slices chunky sourdough bread
- 8 large portabello mushrooms
- 2 large heads romaine, crunchita or cos lettuce
- Grated parmesan, for serving
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Olive oil, for cooking
Method
For the sourdough:
- Preheat oven to 200°C.
- Tear sourdough slices into rough bite sized chunks with your fingers.
- Place in a bowl and drizzle with a good amount of olive oil until well coated.
- Season generously with salt and pepper. Toss.
- Place bread chunks onto a baking tray and bake until deeply golden brown and crisp, turning half way through. About 10 minutes. Let cool.
For the main:
- Turn up oven to 220˚C with the fan on.
- Place mushrooms on a baking tray.
- Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Roast for 7-10 minutes, depending on their size, until cooked through but still retain a good bite.
- Rest upside down on a cooling rack so they release their liquid.
For the dressing:
- Place egg yolk, 1 tbsp lemon juice, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and parmesan in a small jug that can fit the head of a stick blender.
- Start the blender and then slowly drizzle the neutral oil into the jug until you have a thick mayonnaise like emulsified sauce.
- Scrape into a medium sized bowl and slowly whisk in the olive oil.
- Taste to adjust seasoning, adding the rest of the lemon juice, salt and pepper as needed.
For the salad:
- Wash lettuce leaves thoroughly and dry well.
- Place in a large bowl.
- Add a drizzle of the dressing and gently toss the lettuce with your hands until well coated.
- Add a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese and the croutons and toss again.
- Plate dressed lettuce onto a large serving platter / shallow bowl.
- Slice the roasted mushrooms into large chunks and dot all over the salad.
- Serve with extra dressing on the side, a good crack of black pepper and enjoy!
*This recipe was sourced from The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.
