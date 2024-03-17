Sunday lunch: Honey glazed ham with roasted mushroom Caesar salad

While your ham cooks in the oven, make the salad and keep it cool in the fridge while you enjoy a glass of wine.

Sunday lunch doesn’t have to take you all morning to prepare. This delicious honey glazed ham with roasted mushroom Caesar salad can be on the table in under 2½ hours. This gives you more than enough time to enjoy some downtime next to the pool with something to drink.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Hot and spicy Chakalaka Chicken Curry with Roti

Delicious Sunday lunch honey glazed ham

Ingredients

1 whole cooked ham with bone

1 cup honey

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Method

Preheat oven to 165°C. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Make shallow diagonal cuts on the surface, forming diamonds. Combine honey, brown sugar, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, and cloves in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Brush ham with glaze. Bake, uncovered, for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until a thermometer reads 60°C, basting occasionally with glaze. Let ham stand for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve hot with extra glaze on the side.

*This recipe was created by Chef Cândida Batista.

Honey glazed ham This recipe only requires 1 1/2 – 2 hours in the oven. Read more Saturday tasty treat: Delectable chocolate carrot cake recipe Author: Chef Cândida Batista

Category: Lunch, Pork

Method: oven-bake

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 whole cooked ham with bone

whole cooked ham with bone 1 cup honey

honey 1/2 cup brown sugar

brown sugar 1/2 cup orange juice

orange juice 1/4 cup Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

apple cider vinegar 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves Instructions Preheat oven to 165°C. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Make shallow diagonal cuts on the surface, forming diamonds. Combine honey, brown sugar, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, and cloves in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Brush ham with glaze. Bake, uncovered, for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until a thermometer reads 60°C, basting occasionally with glaze. Let ham stand for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve hot with extra glaze on the side.

Roasted mushroom Caesar salad

Ingredients

For the dressing:

1 xl egg yolk

1 juice of lemon

4 oil-packed anchovies

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic smashed

20 g Parmesan cheese grated

80 ml neutral vegetable oil

60 ml olive oil

For the main:

2 slices chunky sourdough bread

8 large portabello mushrooms

2 large heads romaine, crunchita or cos lettuce

Grated parmesan, for serving

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil, for cooking

Method

For the sourdough:

Preheat oven to 200°C. Tear sourdough slices into rough bite sized chunks with your fingers. Place in a bowl and drizzle with a good amount of olive oil until well coated. Season generously with salt and pepper. Toss. Place bread chunks onto a baking tray and bake until deeply golden brown and crisp, turning half way through. About 10 minutes. Let cool.

For the main:

Turn up oven to 220˚C with the fan on. Place mushrooms on a baking tray. Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 7-10 minutes, depending on their size, until cooked through but still retain a good bite. Rest upside down on a cooling rack so they release their liquid.

For the dressing:

Place egg yolk, 1 tbsp lemon juice, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and parmesan in a small jug that can fit the head of a stick blender. Start the blender and then slowly drizzle the neutral oil into the jug until you have a thick mayonnaise like emulsified sauce. Scrape into a medium sized bowl and slowly whisk in the olive oil. Taste to adjust seasoning, adding the rest of the lemon juice, salt and pepper as needed.

For the salad:

Wash lettuce leaves thoroughly and dry well. Place in a large bowl. Add a drizzle of the dressing and gently toss the lettuce with your hands until well coated. Add a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese and the croutons and toss again. Plate dressed lettuce onto a large serving platter / shallow bowl. Slice the roasted mushrooms into large chunks and dot all over the salad. Serve with extra dressing on the side, a good crack of black pepper and enjoy!

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

Roasted mushroom Caesar salad Give your Caesar salad a make-over with this delicious mushroom twist. Author: The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association

Prep Time: 20 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Total Time: 40 minutes

Category: salads

Cuisine: Italian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the dressing: 1 xl egg yolk

xl egg yolk 1 juice of lemon

juice of lemon 4 oil-packed anchovies

oil-packed anchovies 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Worcestershire sauce 1 clove garlic smashed

clove garlic smashed 20 g Parmesan cheese grated

Parmesan cheese grated 80 ml neutral vegetable oil

ml neutral vegetable oil 60 ml olive oil For the main: 2 slices chunky sourdough bread

slices chunky sourdough bread 8 large portabello mushrooms

large portabello mushrooms 2 large heads romaine, crunchita or cos lettuce

large heads romaine, crunchita or cos lettuce Grated parmesan, for serving

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil, for cooking Instructions For the sourdough: Preheat oven to 200˚° Tear sourdough slices into rough bite sized chunks with your fingers. Place in a bowl and drizzle with a good amount of olive oil until well coated. Season generously with salt and pepper. Toss. Place bread chunks onto a baking tray and bake until deeply golden brown and crisp, turning half way through. About 10 minutes. Let cool. For the main: Turn up oven to 220˚C with the fan on. Place mushrooms on a baking tray. Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 7-10 minutes, depending on their size, until cooked through but still retain a good bite. Rest upside down on a cooling rack so they release their liquid. For the dressing: Place egg yolk, 1 tbsp lemon juice, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and parmesan in a small jug that can fit the head of a stick blender. Start the blender and then slowly drizzle the neutral oil into the jug until you have a thick mayonnaise like emulsified sauce. Scrape into a medium sized bowl and slowly whisk in the olive oil. Taste to adjust seasoning, adding the rest of the lemon juice, salt and pepper as needed. For the salad: Wash lettuce leaves thoroughly and dry well. Place in a large bowl. Add a drizzle of the dressing and gently toss the lettuce with your hands until well coated. Add a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese and the croutons and toss again. Plate dressed lettuce onto a large serving platter / shallow bowl. Slice the roasted mushrooms into large chunks and dot all over the salad. Serve with extra dressing on the side, a good crack of black pepper and enjoy!

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Baked honey garlic chicken tenders with rainbow veggie pasta salad