17 Mar 2024

Sunday lunch: Honey glazed ham with roasted mushroom Caesar salad

While your ham cooks in the oven, make the salad and keep it cool in the fridge while you enjoy a glass of wine.

Honey glazed ham with roasted mushroom Caesar salad

Pictures: iStock

Sunday lunch doesn’t have to take you all morning to prepare. This delicious honey glazed ham with roasted mushroom Caesar salad can be on the table in under 2½ hours. This gives you more than enough time to enjoy some downtime next to the pool with something to drink.

Delicious Sunday lunch honey glazed ham

Ingredients

  • 1 whole cooked ham with bone
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 165°C.
  2. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Make shallow diagonal cuts on the surface, forming diamonds.
  3. Combine honey, brown sugar, orange juice, mustard, vinegar, and cloves in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Brush ham with glaze. Bake, uncovered, for 1 ½  to 2 hours or until a thermometer reads 60°C, basting occasionally with glaze.
  5. Let ham stand for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve hot with extra glaze on the side.

*This recipe was created by Chef Cândida Batista.

Roasted mushroom Caesar salad

Ingredients

For the dressing:

  • 1 xl egg yolk
  • 1 juice of lemon
  • 4 oil-packed anchovies
  • 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 clove garlic smashed
  • 20 g Parmesan cheese grated
  • 80 ml neutral vegetable oil
  • 60 ml olive oil

For the main:

  • 2 slices chunky sourdough bread
  • 8 large portabello mushrooms
  • 2 large heads romaine, crunchita or cos lettuce
  • Grated parmesan, for serving
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Olive oil, for cooking

Method

For the sourdough:

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C.
  2. Tear sourdough slices into rough bite sized chunks with your fingers.
  3. Place in a bowl and drizzle with a good amount of olive oil until well coated.
  4. Season generously with salt and pepper. Toss.
  5. Place bread chunks onto a baking tray and bake until deeply golden brown and crisp, turning half way through. About 10 minutes. Let cool.

For the main:

  1. Turn up oven to 220˚C with the fan on.
  2. Place mushrooms on a baking tray.
  3. Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Roast for 7-10 minutes, depending on their size, until cooked through but still retain a good bite.
  5. Rest upside down on a cooling rack so they release their liquid.

For the dressing:

  1. Place egg yolk, 1 tbsp lemon juice, anchovies, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and parmesan in a small jug that can fit the head of a stick blender.
  2. Start the blender and then slowly drizzle the neutral oil into the jug until you have a thick mayonnaise like emulsified sauce.
  3. Scrape into a medium sized bowl and slowly whisk in the olive oil.
  4. Taste to adjust seasoning, adding the rest of the lemon juice, salt and pepper as needed.

For the salad:

  1. Wash lettuce leaves thoroughly and dry well.
  2. Place in a large bowl.
  3. Add a drizzle of the dressing and gently toss the lettuce with your hands until well coated.
  4. Add a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese and the croutons and toss again.
  5. Plate dressed lettuce onto a large serving platter / shallow bowl.
  6. Slice the roasted mushrooms into large chunks and dot all over the salad.
  7. Serve with extra dressing on the side, a good crack of black pepper and enjoy!

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

