Saturday tasty treat: Lerotse aMagwinya recipe

Serve your vetkoeks with lerotse chutney, coconut atchar mousse and lemon sugar.

Looking for a tasty treat to celebrate this warmer Spring weather? Chef Nti Ramaboa shows us how to make Lerotse aMagwinya – the perfect recipe to impress your friends with at tea time.

Chef Nti Ramaboa’s Lerotse aMagwinya

Ingredients

Lerotse purée

1 cup cubed lerotse (or cantaloupe melon as a substitute)

aMagwinya

1 cup self-rising flour

½ cup plain whole milk yogurt or vanilla yogurt

⅓ cup lerotse purée (or cantaloupe melon purée as a substitute)

Vegetable or olive oil for frying

Coconut atchar mousse

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup vegetable atchar

½ cup coconut milk

Lemon sugar

2 cups granulated sugar

2 lemons

Lerotse chutney

1 tbsp olive oil

3 cups lerotse (or cantaloupe melon as substitute)

2 red onions

1 lime, grated peel and juice

1 thumb-size knob of fresh ginger, grated

150ml apple cider vinegar

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp yellow mustard seeds

200g sugar

1 fresh chili

2 dried chilis

Method

Lerotse purée

Bring a large pot filled with about ¼ full of water to a vigorous boil. Add in enough lerotse (or cantaloupe melon) to fill the pot, and then cover. When the volume reduces, add more, and continue this process until all the lerotse (or cantaloupe melon) pieces have been added into the pot. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer, and cook for about half-an-hour, or until the lerotse (or cantaloupe melon) can be whisked to a smooth consistency. Lerotse has a neutral flavour when raw, but it imparts a unique flavour to the dish when cooked. Drain any water, add to blender, make into a fine purée and set aside.

aMagwinya

Add oil to a medium saucepan, about 5cm. Bring to medium heat, around 170°C. In a medium mixing bowl, add flour, yogurt, and lerotse purée (see method below). Mix with a spatula until yogurt and flour are fully mixed. The dough should be sticky. Once oil has reached the correct temperature, scoop dough using an ice cream scoop. Smooth the surface of the scoop, removing any excess dough (this helps to keep the dough ball round). Gently release the dough ball into the heated oil. Repeat with remaining dough. aMagwinya will float to the surface so only put in enough to fill the surface area. If they sink and get stuck at the bottom of the pan, make sure to quickly release them from the bottom with a kitchen frying utensil. Cook aMagwinya until golden brown, flipping halfway through. Remove from oil and place onto a plate lined with paper towel to soak up excess oil.

Coconut atchar mousse

Add atchar to a blender, with the olive oil and coconut milk. Blend until very smooth and fluffy (2 to 3 minutes). If necessary, add more coconut milk 1 tbsp at a time (or olive oil ½ tbsp at a time) until frothy. Serve warm.

Lerotse chutney

Add olive oil to a pan over medium heat and gently fry the chopped onion together with lime (zest and juice) and the spices. Let it cook for 10 minutes and then add the lerotse (or cantaloupe melon) in cubes. Let it cook for another 10 minutes, mixing now and then. Add the vinegar and sugar and let it cook slowly for an hour. Pour into clean glass containers, close the lids and let it cool upside down. Store in a cool, dark and dry place. This will conserve for at least two years. Let it rest for two weeks before using.

Lemon sugar

Wash and dry the lemons. Carefully remove the zest (skin), using a serrated vegetable peeler. Remove only the bright yellow part, not the bitter white pith underneath. Put the sugar and zest in a food processor and pulse to combine. Then, process until the zest is fully incorporated into the sugar. This will take under a minute. Take a look, the sugar should be fragrant, moist, and pale yellow. If you see chunks of zest, process a little longer. Fine bits of zest are fine. Use sugar right away for freshest flavour, or store in a ziplock type freezer bag in the refrigerator and use promptly.

To serve

Place the aMagwinya in a little heap, drizzle with the lemon sugar and serve with lerotse chutney and coconut atchar mousse presented in individual bowls.

*This recipe was developed by Chef Nti Ramaboa’s and is courtesy of Nederburg.