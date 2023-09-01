Recipe of the day: Grilled garlic hake with cinnamon baked pumpkin

Just chuck the fish and pumpkin in the oven and smell the magic unfold while you put your feet up after a busy week.

While Friday nights are usually takeaways or pizza nights in many households, we found a delicious hake and pumpkin recipe for those who are trying to stay on the straight and narrow with summer approaching.

The best part about this recipe is that you can just put your hake and pumpkin in separate foil packets in the oven with all their ingredients and take them out when the timer tells you it’s ready.

Grilled garlic hake recipe

Grilled garlic hake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 hake fillets

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 cup coriander and lime salad dressing (French or Italian may be used if you prefer it as an alternative)

2 garlic cloves sliced

2 tbsp mixed dried herbs

Garlic Salt

ground black pepper

dash butter

Method

Place a large piece of aluminium foil (shiny side up) on a baking tray / sheet. Ensure it is big enough so that it can fold over thus creating a bag with the fish inside. Place washed and dried hake fillets onto foil. Drizzle olive oil, lemon juice and salad dressing over the fish. Season with garlic salt, pepper and mixed dried herbs. Place garlic slices over fish and drop small bits of butter over fish. Alternatively, butter may be melted and drizzled over the fish. Fold foil over the fish and fold ends around the fish together to create a bag. Place into preheated oven (120°C) and bake for roughly 15 to 20 minutes or until cooked.

*This recipe was found www.cookpad.com

Cinnamon baked pumpkin recipe

Baked cinnamon pumpkin. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1.3kg pumpkin or butternut

2 tablespoons roasted peanut oil, cooking oil or butter, melted

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C. Line a rectangular baking dish with foil. In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt; set aside. Add the pumpkin to the dish and toss pumpkin with oil. Sprinkle brown sugar mixture evenly over pumpkin. Bake, covered with foil, for 40 minutes. Uncover and stir pumpkin. Bake, uncovered, about 15 minutes more or until pumpkin is tender. Makes 10 (3/4-cup) servings.

*This recipe was found on www.eatingwell.com

