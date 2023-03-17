Recipe of the day: St Patrick’s Day beef Guinness pie

Citizen Reporter

It is St Patrick’s Day which is a cultural and religious holiday held annually on 17 March, to celebrate the death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. Nothing sounds more Irish than making one of their favourite meals, beef Guinness pie.

To celebrate the Irish, St Patrick’s Day and their culture, there is going to be plenty of food going around including festivities over the weekend.

Traditional Irish food includes Irish soda bread, this beef Guinness pie recipe below, colcannon which is mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale and Dublin coddle, a lamb stew with sausage and potatoes.

To go all out, this beef Guinness pie recipe will surely impress your guests this St Patrick’s Day.

Beef Guinness Pie recipe

Ingredients

6 slices of smoked bacon, cut into 2,5cm pieces

1kg of beef roast, trimmed and cut into 1,28cm pieces

3 Tbs of flour

1 red onion, peeled and diced

3 Tbs salted butter

2 cups of carrots, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 Tbs of craisins, may substitute raisins

1 tsp light brown sugar

325ml bottle of Guinness Stout

1 egg, beaten

1 box of puff pastry

Instructions

Place bacon in a large dutch oven and cook over medium-high heat. When bacon is cooked through, set bacon aside on paper towels. In the same pan add beef and sprinkle with flour. Cook beef until browned on all sides. Set beef aside. In the same pan add the butter and onions. Cook until soft for about 5 minutes. Add beef and bacon back into the pan with the onions, carrots, craisins, brown sugar, and Guinness Stout. Simmer on low-medium, covered for three hours. After the filling has simmered, preheat the oven to 200°C. After defrosting the puff pastry, unroll it on a lightly floured surface. Using the ramekins as a template, cut out circles of pastry a little larger than the ramekins. Spoon filling into 6 (a cup) ramekins. Place pastry on top of the filling and crimp the edges with the tines of a fork to seal. Brush the beaten egg on top and make a few venting holes. Bake at 204°C for 25-35 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden brown. Serve with tatties (potatoes) and Irish Soda Bread.

This recipe can be found on fusioncraftiness.com.