Recipe of the day: JW Marriot Masai Mara’s hearty chicken soup

This traditional chicken soup recipe promises warmth and comfort in every bowl.

Chicken soup is not only great when you are feeling sick, it’s also great comfort food when you just feel like snuggling up and watching a movie.

Luxury lodge, JW Marriot Masai Mara’s chef shared his go-to chicken soup recipe with us.

Hearty chicken soup

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, skin-on and uncut

5 white onions, 4 halved and 1 sliced

6 medium baby marrows, sliced about 2cm thick

4 medium carrots, halved

4 garlic cloves, sliced

2 large leeks, finely chopped

2 tablespoons of Kosher salt

A pinch of black pepper

100 ml sunflower oil

1 to 2 kettles of boiling water, as needed

Utensils

1 large cooking pot

Method

Start by heating your large pot on the stove over the highest setting. Pour the sunflower oil into the pot, allowing it to heat up. Add the sliced garlic, one chopped onion, and the leeks to the pot. Sauté for approximately 1 to 2 minutes on high heat, stirring frequently to blend and enhance their flavours. Reduce the heat to medium, then introduce the sliced baby marrows and halved carrots to the mix. Place the whole chicken into the pot and cover it with boiling water from the kettle until it is completely submerged. The water level should reach about three-quarters of the pot. Increase the heat, bringing the soup to a vigorous boil. Cover the pot with the lid slightly ajar and let it boil for an hour and 20 minutes, stirring occasionally every 20 to 30 minutes. After this time, lower the heat to remove the chicken from the pot. Detach the wings and the backbone, returning them to the pot, and set the rest of the chicken aside. Continue cooking the soup on medium heat for an additional hour, adjusting the seasoning with salt to taste.

*Recipe shared by JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge and Kosher Certified South Africa (KCSA).