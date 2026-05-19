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Recipe of the day: Thai baked beans and chicken stew

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

19 May 2026

04:44 pm

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Perfect for family dinners or cosy nights in, this stew is both nutritious and satisfying

Recipe of the day: Thai KOO baked beans and chicken stew

Picture: Supplied

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Baked beans and chicken stew are a hearty, flavourful dish that brings together the comforting taste of tender chicken and the rich, savoury notes of slow-cooked beans.

Prep: 10 min

Cook: 55 min

Serves: Two

Ingredients

  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 8 pieces of chicken
  • 1 tsp tomato paste
  • 410g baked beans
  • 410g garden peas
  • 3 Tbsp canola oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • ½ large green, yellow and red bell pepper, diced
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp curry or Thai paste
  • 200ml coconut milk or full cream milk
  • 2 tsp mixed herbs
  • 2 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 2 Tbsp barbecue spice
  • 2 Tbsp paprika
  • ½ tsp white sugar
  • 150ml water
  • 20g fresh parsley, chopped

Method

  1. In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tbsp oil, garlic powder, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp BBQ spice, 1 tsp onion powder, and mix until the chicken is well coated.
  2. In a large pan, heat oil over medium-high heat, then add the chicken and fry until golden brown on each side, 5-10 minutes. Remove the chicken and keep it aside.
  3. Add the onion and all the peppers, and fry for 3-5 minutes.
  4. Add garlic, Thai paste, tomato paste, sugar, paprika, BBQ spice, mixed herbs, and onion powder, then stir. Continue cooking for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
  5. Add in baked beans and peas, and stir. Stir in water and cream or milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Add the chicken and parsley back, then cover with a lid and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 35-40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with rice and veggies.

Recipe supplied by: koo.co.za

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Recipe of the day: Thai KOO baked beans and chicken stew

Recipe of the day: Thai KOO baked beans and chicken stew

Perfect for family dinners or cosy nights in, this stew is both nutritious and satisfying, offering a delicious blend of protein, fibre, and spices that warms you from the inside out.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • Salt and pepper, to taste

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 8 pieces of chicken

    • 1 tsp tomato paste

    • 410g KOO Baked Beans

    • 410g KOO Fresh Garden Peas

    • 3 Tbsp canola oil

    • 1 large onion, diced

    • ½ large green, yellow and red bell pepper, diced

    • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

    • 1 Tbsp curry or Thai paste

    • 200ml coconut milk or full cream milk

    • 2 tsp mixed herbs

    • 2 tsp onion powder

    • 1 tsp garlic powder

    • 2 Tbsp barbecue spice

    • 2 Tbsp paprika

    • ½ tsp white sugar

    • 150ml water

    • 20g fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tbsp oil, garlic powder, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp BBQ spice, 1 tsp onion powder, and mix until the chicken is well coated.

  2. In a large pan, heat oil over medium-high heat, then add the chicken and fry until golden brown on each side, 5-10 minutes. Remove the chicken and keep it aside.

  3. Add the onion and all the peppers, and fry for 3-5 minutes.

  4. Add garlic, Thai paste, tomato paste, sugar, paprika, BBQ spice, mixed herbs, and onion powder, then stir. Continue cooking for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

  5. Add in KOO Baked Beans, KOO Fresh Garden Peas, and stir. Stir in water and cream or milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  6. Add the chicken and parsley back, then cover with a lid and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 35-40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with rice and veggies.

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