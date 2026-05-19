Recipe of the day: Thai baked beans and chicken stew

Perfect for family dinners or cosy nights in, this stew is both nutritious and satisfying

Baked beans and chicken stew are a hearty, flavourful dish that brings together the comforting taste of tender chicken and the rich, savoury notes of slow-cooked beans. Prep: 10 min Cook: 55 min Serves: Two Ingredients Salt and pepper, to taste

8 pieces of chicken

1 tsp tomato paste

410g baked beans

410g garden peas

3 Tbsp canola oil

1 large onion, diced

½ large green, yellow and red bell pepper, diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 Tbsp curry or Thai paste

200ml coconut milk or full cream milk

2 tsp mixed herbs

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp barbecue spice

2 Tbsp paprika

½ tsp white sugar

150ml water

20g fresh parsley, chopped Method In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tbsp oil, garlic powder, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp BBQ spice, 1 tsp onion powder, and mix until the chicken is well coated. In a large pan, heat oil over medium-high heat, then add the chicken and fry until golden brown on each side, 5-10 minutes. Remove the chicken and keep it aside. Add the onion and all the peppers, and fry for 3-5 minutes. Add garlic, Thai paste, tomato paste, sugar, paprika, BBQ spice, mixed herbs, and onion powder, then stir. Continue cooking for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add in baked beans and peas, and stir. Stir in water and cream or milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chicken and parsley back, then cover with a lid and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 35-40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with rice and veggies. Recipe supplied by: koo.co.za Read more Recipe of the day: Cucumber, apple and spinach juice Print Recipe of the day: Thai KOO baked beans and chicken stew Perfect for family dinners or cosy nights in, this stew is both nutritious and satisfying, offering a delicious blend of protein, fibre, and spices that warms you from the inside out. Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Salt and pepper, to taste

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½ large green, yellow and red bell pepper, diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 Tbsp curry or Thai paste

200 ml coconut milk or full cream milk

2 tsp mixed herbs

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp barbecue spice

2 Tbsp paprika

½ tsp white sugar

150 ml water

20g fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tbsp oil, garlic powder, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp BBQ spice, 1 tsp onion powder, and mix until the chicken is well coated. In a large pan, heat oil over medium-high heat, then add the chicken and fry until golden brown on each side, 5-10 minutes. Remove the chicken and keep it aside. Add the onion and all the peppers, and fry for 3-5 minutes. Add garlic, Thai paste, tomato paste, sugar, paprika, BBQ spice, mixed herbs, and onion powder, then stir. Continue cooking for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add in KOO Baked Beans, KOO Fresh Garden Peas, and stir. Stir in water and cream or milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chicken and parsley back, then cover with a lid and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 35-40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serve with rice and veggies. Read more Recipe of the day: Healthy winter one-pot chicken stew