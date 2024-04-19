Recipes

Budget meal ideas: 3 delicious sandwich filling ideas for the weekend

If you’re looking for cheap, but filling meal ideas for this weekend, we’ve got you covered with these tasty sandwich filling ideas.

3 delicious sandwich filling ideas for the weekend

Picture: iStock

There’s a whole lot more you can do with bread than peanut butter and syrup sarmies or the usual go-to ham, cheese and tomato toasties. We rounded up three sandwich filling ideas to keep your tastebuds satisfied this weekend.

Three sandwich fillings you have to try

Creamy mushroom and thyme sandwich

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of SASKO MORE SLICES WHITE BREAD
  • 5-6 sliced button mushrooms
  • 100 ml fresh cream
  • 1 tsp. thyme leaves

Method

  1. Toast bread.
  2. Place sliced mushrooms and fresh cream into a bowl and microwave for 3-4min.
  3. Spread creamy mushroom mix onto a slice of toast and top with thyme.
  4. Close sandwich.
Grilled chicken and avocado sandwich with feta and peppadews

Ingredients

  • 2 slices of SASKO LOW GI WHOLE WHEAT BROWN BREAD
  • 4-5 red peppadews, cut into halves
  • 60 g free range skinless chicken breast, grilled
  • 3-4 slices avocado
  • 10 g feta cheese
  • Rocket leaves, broken into bread-sized pieces
  • 2 tsp. (10 ml) mayonnaise

Method

  1. Grill chicken, season with salt and pepper, turning as needed, until mildly charred.
  2. Spread Mayonnaise onto inside of each slice of toasted bread.
  3. Place rocket leaves onto bread along with the peppadews.
  4. Place chicken on bread, topping with crumbled feta cheese.
  5. Close sandwich.
*The above recipes were sourced from www.sasko.co.za

Tuna and gherkin sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 2 cans of tuna, well drained
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • ½ red onion, finely chopped
  • 4- 6 each Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins, drained and chopped
  • 125 ml (½ cup) mayonnaise
  • salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • 45 ml (3 Tbsp) flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • For serving: 8 slices buttered bread

Method

  1. Place the tuna, tomato and red onion in a bowl and toss to mix.
  2. Add the Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins.
  3. Add the mayonnaise and parsley and stir lightly to mix.
  4. Season to taste.
  5. Spoon the filling onto 4 slices of buttered bread, close with remaining slices and serve.
*The above recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

