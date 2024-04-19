Budget meal ideas: 3 delicious sandwich filling ideas for the weekend

If you’re looking for cheap, but filling meal ideas for this weekend, we’ve got you covered with these tasty sandwich filling ideas.

There’s a whole lot more you can do with bread than peanut butter and syrup sarmies or the usual go-to ham, cheese and tomato toasties. We rounded up three sandwich filling ideas to keep your tastebuds satisfied this weekend.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chef Georgina Hill’s vegan butternut and chickpea coconut curry

Three sandwich fillings you have to try

Creamy mushroom and thyme sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices of SASKO MORE SLICES WHITE BREAD

5-6 sliced button mushrooms

100 ml fresh cream

1 tsp. thyme leaves

Method

Toast bread. Place sliced mushrooms and fresh cream into a bowl and microwave for 3-4min. Spread creamy mushroom mix onto a slice of toast and top with thyme. Close sandwich.

Creamy mushroom and thyme sandwich If you have some oven bake chips in the freezer, serve those with your sarmie! Author: Sasko

Cook Time: 12 min

Total Time: 12 minutes

Category: Sandwiches, Wraps and rolls Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 slices of SASKO MORE SLICES WHITE BREAD

slices of SASKO MORE SLICES WHITE BREAD 5 – 6 sliced button mushrooms

– sliced button mushrooms 100 ml fresh cream

ml fresh cream 1 tsp . thyme leaves Instructions Toast bread. Place sliced mushrooms and fresh cream into a bowl and microwave for 3-4min. Spread creamy mushroom mix onto a slice of toast and top with thyme. Close sandwich.

Grilled chicken and avocado sandwich with feta and peppadews

Ingredients

2 slices of SASKO LOW GI WHOLE WHEAT BROWN BREAD

4-5 red peppadews, cut into halves

60 g free range skinless chicken breast, grilled

3-4 slices avocado

10 g feta cheese

Rocket leaves, broken into bread-sized pieces

2 tsp. (10 ml) mayonnaise

Method

Grill chicken, season with salt and pepper, turning as needed, until mildly charred. Spread Mayonnaise onto inside of each slice of toasted bread. Place rocket leaves onto bread along with the peppadews. Place chicken on bread, topping with crumbled feta cheese. Close sandwich.

Grilled chicken and avocado sandwich with feta and peppadews Read more Making bread: Albany girl gets R15k Nothing beats a yummy chicken and avo sarmie! Author: Sasko

Cook Time: 12 min

Total Time: 12 minutes

Category: Sandwiches, Wraps and rolls Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 slices of SASKO LOW GI WHOLE WHEAT BROWN BREAD

slices of SASKO LOW GI WHOLE WHEAT BROWN BREAD 4 – 5 red peppadews, cut into halves

– red peppadews, cut into halves 60 g free range skinless chicken breast, grilled

free range skinless chicken breast, grilled 3 – 4 slices avocado

– slices avocado 10 g feta cheese

feta cheese Rocket leaves, broken into bread-sized pieces

2 tsp . ( 10 ml) mayonnaise Instructions Grill chicken, season with salt and pepper, turning as needed, until mildly charred. Spread Mayonnaise onto inside of each slice of toasted bread. Place rocket leaves onto bread along with the peppadews. Place chicken on bread, topping with crumbled feta cheese. Close sandwich.

*The above recipes were sourced from www.sasko.co.za

Tuna and gherkin sandwiches

Ingredients

2 cans of tuna, well drained

1 tomato, chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

4- 6 each Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins, drained and chopped

125 ml (½ cup) mayonnaise

salt and freshly cracked black pepper

45 ml (3 Tbsp) flat-leaf parsley, chopped

For serving: 8 slices buttered bread

Method

Place the tuna, tomato and red onion in a bowl and toss to mix. Add the Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins. Add the mayonnaise and parsley and stir lightly to mix. Season to taste. Spoon the filling onto 4 slices of buttered bread, close with remaining slices and serve.

Tuna and gherkin sandwiches If there’s one staple you should always have in your pantry, it’s tuna! Author: Rhodes Quality

Cook Time: 10 min

Total Time: 10 minutes

Category: Sandwiches, Wraps and rolls Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 cans of tuna, well drained

cans of tuna, well drained 1 tomato, chopped

tomato, chopped ½ red onion, finely chopped

red onion, finely chopped 4 – 6 each Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins, drained and chopped

– each Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins, drained and chopped 125 ml (½ cup) mayonnaise

ml (½ cup) mayonnaise salt and freshly cracked black pepper

45 ml (3 Tbsp) flat-leaf parsley, chopped

ml (3 Tbsp) flat-leaf parsley, chopped For serving: 8 slices buttered bread Instructions Place the tuna, tomato and red onion in a bowl and toss to mix. Add the Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins. Add the mayonnaise and parsley and stir lightly to mix. Season to taste. Spoon the filling onto 4 slices of buttered bread, close with remaining slices and serve.

*The above recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Two quick chicken recipe ideas for dinner