Budget meal ideas: 3 delicious sandwich filling ideas for the weekend
If you’re looking for cheap, but filling meal ideas for this weekend, we’ve got you covered with these tasty sandwich filling ideas.
Picture: iStock
There’s a whole lot more you can do with bread than peanut butter and syrup sarmies or the usual go-to ham, cheese and tomato toasties. We rounded up three sandwich filling ideas to keep your tastebuds satisfied this weekend.
ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chef Georgina Hill’s vegan butternut and chickpea coconut curry
Three sandwich fillings you have to try
Creamy mushroom and thyme sandwich
Ingredients
- 2 slices of SASKO MORE SLICES WHITE BREAD
- 5-6 sliced button mushrooms
- 100 ml fresh cream
- 1 tsp. thyme leaves
Method
- Toast bread.
- Place sliced mushrooms and fresh cream into a bowl and microwave for 3-4min.
- Spread creamy mushroom mix onto a slice of toast and top with thyme.
- Close sandwich.
Creamy mushroom and thyme sandwich
If you have some oven bake chips in the freezer, serve those with your sarmie!
- Cook Time: 12 min
- Total Time: 12 minutes
- Category: Sandwiches, Wraps and rolls
Ingredients
- 2 slices of SASKO MORE SLICES WHITE BREAD
- 5–6 sliced button mushrooms
- 100 ml fresh cream
- 1 tsp. thyme leaves
Instructions
- Toast bread.
- Place sliced mushrooms and fresh cream into a bowl and microwave for 3-4min.
- Spread creamy mushroom mix onto a slice of toast and top with thyme.
- Close sandwich.
Grilled chicken and avocado sandwich with feta and peppadews
Ingredients
- 2 slices of SASKO LOW GI WHOLE WHEAT BROWN BREAD
- 4-5 red peppadews, cut into halves
- 60 g free range skinless chicken breast, grilled
- 3-4 slices avocado
- 10 g feta cheese
- Rocket leaves, broken into bread-sized pieces
- 2 tsp. (10 ml) mayonnaise
Method
- Grill chicken, season with salt and pepper, turning as needed, until mildly charred.
- Spread Mayonnaise onto inside of each slice of toasted bread.
- Place rocket leaves onto bread along with the peppadews.
- Place chicken on bread, topping with crumbled feta cheese.
- Close sandwich.
Grilled chicken and avocado sandwich with feta and peppadews
Nothing beats a yummy chicken and avo sarmie!
- Cook Time: 12 min
- Total Time: 12 minutes
- Category: Sandwiches, Wraps and rolls
Ingredients
- 2 slices of SASKO LOW GI WHOLE WHEAT BROWN BREAD
- 4–5 red peppadews, cut into halves
- 60 g free range skinless chicken breast, grilled
- 3–4 slices avocado
- 10 g feta cheese
- Rocket leaves, broken into bread-sized pieces
- 2 tsp. (10 ml) mayonnaise
Instructions
- Grill chicken, season with salt and pepper, turning as needed, until mildly charred.
- Spread Mayonnaise onto inside of each slice of toasted bread.
- Place rocket leaves onto bread along with the peppadews.
- Place chicken on bread, topping with crumbled feta cheese.
- Close sandwich.
*The above recipes were sourced from www.sasko.co.za
Tuna and gherkin sandwiches
Ingredients
- 2 cans of tuna, well drained
- 1 tomato, chopped
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 4- 6 each Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins, drained and chopped
- 125 ml (½ cup) mayonnaise
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 45 ml (3 Tbsp) flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- For serving: 8 slices buttered bread
Method
- Place the tuna, tomato and red onion in a bowl and toss to mix.
- Add the Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins.
- Add the mayonnaise and parsley and stir lightly to mix.
- Season to taste.
- Spoon the filling onto 4 slices of buttered bread, close with remaining slices and serve.
Tuna and gherkin sandwiches
If there’s one staple you should always have in your pantry, it’s tuna!
- Cook Time: 10 min
- Total Time: 10 minutes
- Category: Sandwiches, Wraps and rolls
Ingredients
- 2 cans of tuna, well drained
- 1 tomato, chopped
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 4– 6 each Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins, drained and chopped
- 125 ml (½ cup) mayonnaise
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 45 ml (3 Tbsp) flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- For serving: 8 slices buttered bread
Instructions
- Place the tuna, tomato and red onion in a bowl and toss to mix.
- Add the Rhodes Quality Sweet & Sour Gherkins.
- Add the mayonnaise and parsley and stir lightly to mix.
- Season to taste.
- Spoon the filling onto 4 slices of buttered bread, close with remaining slices and serve.
*The above recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com
NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Two quick chicken recipe ideas for dinner