Sunday lunch: Sticky honey and soy braised lamb shanks with Chinese broccoli

Looking for lunch inspiration? Your family will eat every last bit of meat from the bone when you serve this delicious lamb shank with an Asian twist.

As South Africans we love to braai, and we enjoy a flavourful bobotie or chakalaka and pap with wors. But, sometimes its good to broaden your horizons and spoil your taste buds with something different.

These delicious honey and soy braised lamb shanks will be a hit with your family. You can serve your lamb shanks on a bed of rice with creamed spinach and butternut on the side.

Although it takes quote long for these lamb shanks to cook, you can catch up on other household tasks, or just put your feet up and relax while they simmer in the oven.

Braised lamb shanks recipe

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1/3 cup (80ml) soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2cm-piece fresh ginger, peeled, finely chopped

2 brown onions, cut into wedges

1 tbsp vegetable oil

4 Lamb Shanks

1 whole star anise

1 spring onion, thinly sliced

1 long red chilli, seeded, thinly sliced

Steamed jasmine rice, to serve

2 bunches Chinese broccoli, steamed

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C. Combine the honey, soy sauce, garlic and ginger in a jug. Place onion in a baking dish. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook lamb for 5 mins or until browned all over. Transfer lamb to baking dish. Pour over honey mixture and add star anise. Cover. Bake, turning occasionally, for 2 hours 40 mins or until lamb is tender. Increase oven to 200°C. Uncover. Bake for 15 mins, basting with soy mixture every 5 mins or until browned. Remove and discard star anise. Sprinkle lamb with spring onion and chilli. Serve with rice and Chinese broccoli.

Note:

If you can’t find Chinese broccoli, you can also use normal broccoli to serve with your lamb shanks as the flavour is similar.

This recipe was found on taste.com.au