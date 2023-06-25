Recipe of the day: Indian lamb shank pot roast for a cosy couch dinner

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Lamb shank recipes are very popular and with good reason – part of what makes lamb shanks so flavourful is the marrow deep in the bones, which liquifies as the shanks cook.

There are hundreds of lamb shank recipes online and while everyone has their go-to recipe, sometimes it is nice to shake things up a little.

This Indian lamb shank pot roast is bound to become one of your family’s favourite winter meals.

Indian lamb shank pot roast recipe

Ingredients

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

4 lamb shanks

2 onions, cut into wedges

10 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

3 cloves

3 dried chillies

6 garlic cloves, crushed

5cm piece of ginger (25g), sliced

1 cinnamon quill

2cm piece of turmeric, grated (or 2 tsp ground turmeric)

1 tbs curry powder

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

400ml coconut milk

500ml chicken stock

Basmati rice, chutney, mixed herbs to serve

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C. Heat the oil in a large casserole over medium-high heat. Season the shanks, then cook 8-10 minutes, turning, until well browned. Remove the shanks from the pan and reduce heat to medium. Add the onion and cook 2-3 minutes until softened. Add the cardamom, cloves, chillies, garlic, ginger, and cinnamon. Cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add turmeric and spices and stir to combine. Add stock and coconut milk. Return the shanks to the pan and add a little water so they are almost covered. Bring to a simmer, cover and place in the oven to roast for 2 hours. Remove from the oven and take off lid. On the stovetop, bring to a simmer and cook until the sauce has reduced and thickened. Season to taste. Serve with basmati rice, chutney and mixed herbs (we used coriander and amaranth).

*This recipe was found on www.delicious.com.au

