Recipe of the day: Lemon and herb marinated lamb chops

This recipe offers a classic combination of fresh herbs, lemon and succulent lamb chops.

Lemon and herb marinated lamb chops offer a delightful blend of flavours that showcase the best of fresh herbs and zesty lemon paired with tender lamb. This recipe, supplied by Beefmaster Group, highlights the classic combination that elevates any meal.

The marinade infuses the lamb with aromatic notes, creating a succulent dish that is perfect for grilling or roasting.

Easy to prepare, these marinated lamb chops are a great choice for family gatherings or dinner parties. Serve them alongside your favorite sides for an unforgettable culinary experience.

Perfect for a warm winter dinner, enjoy the rich taste and wonderful aroma of this delicious recipe.

Ingredients:

SERVES 6

6 lamb loin chops

62.5ml flatleaf parsley, chopped

62.5ml mint, chopped

62.5ml fresh coriander leaves, chopped

7.5ml garlic, crushed

2.5ml crushed chili flakes

45ml lemon juice

15ml water

45ml soya sauce

62.5ml olive oil

15ml brown sugar

2.5ml salt

6 fresh sprigs of rosemary

5ml lemon zest

Method:

Combine all the marinade ingredients except the lemon zest and rosemary sprigs in a jug. Use a stick blender and mix until all the herbs are finely chopped. (If you don’t have a food processor, chop the herbs as fine as possible by hand and mix with rest of the marinade ingredients in a bowl.) Place the lamb chops, rosemary sprigs and lemon zest in a resealable bag and pour the marinade on top. Gently distribute the marinade to ensure all the chops are covered. Try to remove as much air as possible from the bag before sealing. Place the bag in a container and marinate overnight. Remove the chops from the bag and shake the excess marinade off. Braai the marinated chops over hot coals for 15 to 20 minutes, turning often. Alternatively, one can sear the marinated chops in a heavy-bottomed pan for about three minutes on all sides. Then transfer to a 200°C preheated oven and roast for eight to 10 minutes.

*Supplied by Beefmaster Group