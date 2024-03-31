Sunday lunch: 3 tasty prawn recipes for Easter lunch

We took some inspiration from celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver and round-up three of his delicious pasta recipes for your Easter lunch.

If you’re looking for something other than gammon to serve for lunch, why not give these prawn recipes from English celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, Jamie Oliver a try. While Jamie is known for his intricate dishes, he also has many quick and easy recipes anyone can pull off.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chef Mahle Mihlali Vellem’s Cape Malay pickled fish recipe

Three prawn recipes for lunch

Easy prawn curry

Ingredients

1 mug of basmati rice, (300g)

4 cloves of garlic

1 fresh red chilli

4 cm piece of ginger

1 bunch of spring onions

olive oil

2 tablespoons mango chutney

320 g raw peeled king prawns

150 g natural yoghurt

Method

Put 1 mug of rice and 2 mugs of boiling kettle water (600ml) into a medium nonstick pan with a pinch of sea salt. Boil for 10 minutes, then reduce to a low heat for 5 minutes, after which you’ll be able to turn it out as a rice cake. Meanwhile, peel the garlic and finely slice with the chilli. Peel and matchstick the ginger. Trim the spring onions and slice into 2cm lengths. Put it all into a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and stir-fry for 3 minutes, then stir in the mango chutney. Carefully pour half the mixture into a blender, returning the pan to the heat and adding the prawns to stir-fry. Add ½ a mug of water (150ml) to the blender, blitz until smooth, then pour straight back into the prawn pan. Let it bubble and thicken slightly for 3 minutes, then, off the heat, ripple through the yoghurt. Serve the curry on top of your fluffy rice cake.

Easy prawn curry A tasty prawn curry is always a hit, no matter the occasion. Read more Saturday tasty treat: Cape Malay Koeksisters Author: Jamie Oliver

Cook Time: 20 min

Total Time: 20 minutes

Category: Seafood

Method: Pan frying

Cuisine: Portuguese Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 mug of basmati rice, ( 300g )

mug of basmati rice, ( ) 4 cloves of garlic

cloves of garlic 1 fresh red chilli

fresh red chilli 4 cm piece of ginger

cm piece of ginger 1 bunch of spring onions

bunch of spring onions olive oil

2 tablespoons mango chutney

mango chutney 320 g raw peeled king prawns

raw peeled king prawns 150 g natural yoghurt Instructions Put 1 mug of rice and 2 mugs of boiling kettle water (600ml) into a medium nonstick pan with a pinch of sea salt. Boil for 10 minutes, then reduce to a low heat for 5 minutes, after which you’ll be able to turn it out as a rice cake. Meanwhile, peel the garlic and finely slice with the chilli. Peel and matchstick the ginger. Trim the spring onions and slice into 2cm lengths. Put it all into a large non-stick frying pan on a high heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and stir-fry for 3 minutes, then stir in the mango chutney. Carefully pour half the mixture into a blender, returning the pan to the heat and adding the prawns to stir-fry. Add ½ a mug of water (150ml) to the blender, blitz until smooth, then pour straight back into the prawn pan. Let it bubble and thicken slightly for 3 minutes, then, off the heat, ripple through the yoghurt. Serve the curry on top of your fluffy rice cake.

Sticky mango prawns

Ingredients

300 g large raw shell-on king prawns, from sustainable sources

6 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 heaped tablespoon mango chutney

1 lime

Method

Quickly pull the legs and tails off the prawns and peel off the shells, leaving the heads on for bonus flavour. Run the tip of your knife down their backs and pull out the vein. Put a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat. Peel and very finely slice the garlic, fry with 1 tablespoon of olive oil until crisp, then scoop out and put aside, leaving the garlicky oil behind. Stir the curry powder into the oil, then add the prawns. Fry for 4 minutes, or until the prawns are cooked through, tossing regularly. Stir in the mango chutney for 30 seconds, taste, season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, then dish up. Scatter over the crispy garlic, finely grate over half the lime zest and serve with lime wedges, for squeezing over.

Sticky mango prawns Serve your sticky prawns with a fresh green salad and freshly-baked bread and butter. Author: Jamie Oliver

Cook Time: 20 min

Total Time: 20 minutes

Category: Seafood

Method: Pan frying

Cuisine: Portuguese Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 300 g large raw shell-on king prawns, from sustainable sources

large raw shell-on king prawns, from sustainable sources 6 cloves of garlic

cloves of garlic 1 teaspoon curry powder

curry powder 1 heaped tablespoon mango chutney

heaped tablespoon mango chutney 1 lime Instructions Quickly pull the legs and tails off the prawns and peel off the shells, leaving the heads on for bonus flavour. Run the tip of your knife down their backs and pull out the vein. Put a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat. Peel and very finely slice the garlic, fry with 1 tablespoon of olive oil until crisp, then scoop out and put aside, leaving the garlicky oil behind. Stir the curry powder into the oil, then add the prawns. Fry for 4 minutes, or until the prawns are cooked through, tossing regularly. Stir in the mango chutney for 30 seconds, taste, season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, then dish up. Scatter over the crispy garlic, finely grate over half the lime zest and serve with lime wedges, for squeezing over.

Prawn and tuna pasta

Ingredients

2 small onions

4 large raw shell-on prawns, from sustainable sources

olive oil

1 cinnamon stick

2 anchovy fillets in oil, from sustainable sources

1 good pinch of saffron

4 tablespoons white wine vinegar

50 g shelled unsalted pistachios

pecorino or Parmesan cheese rind

150 g dried linguine

200 g yellowfin tuna, from sustainable sources

½ a bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley, (15g)

Method

Peel and finely slice the onions, and place them in a bowl of water. Pull off the prawn heads and put just the heads into a cold frying pan with 2 tablespoons of oil and the cinnamon. Place on a medium heat and, once sizzling, add the anchovies. Drain the onions and toss into the pan. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, or until super-soft, stirring occasionally and adding a splash of water, if needed. Meanwhile, peel the prawns, run a small sharp knife down the back of each to butterfly them, then pull out and discard the vein. Steep the saffron in a splash of boiling water and the vinegar. Pound the pistachios in a pestle and mortar. And, for another Rosanna trick, finely grate a little pecorino rind, for seasoning. Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, chop the tuna into erratic 1cm chunks, and finely chop the top leafy half of the parsley. With 2 minutes to go on the pasta, remove the lid from the onions and turn the heat to high. Gently squash each prawn head so all the tasty juices spill out into the pan, then discard the heads and the cinnamon. Stir in half the parsley, then break the frying by adding the saffron vinegar mixture. Stir in the prawns and tuna, then use tongs to drag the pasta straight into the pan, letting a little starchy cooking water go with it. Toss over the heat for 2 minutes, loosening with a little extra cooking water, if needed. Turn the heat off, quickly toss in the grated pecorino rind and the pistachios, taste and check the seasoning, then sprinkle over the remaining parsley.

Prawn and tuna pasta This sweet and sour pasta will be a hit! Author: Jamie Oliver

Cook Time: 45 min

Total Time: 45 minutes

Category: Pasta

Method: Boiling

Cuisine: Portuguese Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 small onions

small onions 4 large raw shell-on prawns, from sustainable sources

large raw shell-on prawns, from sustainable sources olive oil

1 cinnamon stick

cinnamon stick 2 anchovy fillets in oil, from sustainable sources

anchovy fillets in oil, from sustainable sources 1 good pinch of saffron

good pinch of saffron 4 tablespoons white wine vinegar

white wine vinegar 50 g shelled unsalted pistachios

shelled unsalted pistachios pecorino or Parmesan cheese rind

150 g dried linguine

dried linguine 200 g yellowfin tuna, from sustainable sources

yellowfin tuna, from sustainable sources ½ a bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley, ( 15g ) Instructions Peel and finely slice the onions, and place them in a bowl of water. Pull off the prawn heads and put just the heads into a cold frying pan with 2 tablespoons of oil and the cinnamon. Place on a medium heat and, once sizzling, add the anchovies. Drain the onions and toss into the pan. Cover and cook for 20 minutes, or until super-soft, stirring occasionally and adding a splash of water, if needed. Meanwhile, peel the prawns, run a small sharp knife down the back of each to butterfly them, then pull out and discard the vein. Steep the saffron in a splash of boiling water and the vinegar. Pound the pistachios in a pestle and mortar. And, for another Rosanna trick, finely grate a little pecorino rind, for seasoning. Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile, chop the tuna into erratic 1cm chunks, and finely chop the top leafy half of the parsley. With 2 minutes to go on the pasta, remove the lid from the onions and turn the heat to high. Gently squash each prawn head so all the tasty juices spill out into the pan, then discard the heads and the cinnamon. Stir in half the parsley, then break the frying by adding the saffron vinegar mixture. Stir in the prawns and tuna, then use tongs to drag the pasta straight into the pan, letting a little starchy cooking water go with it. Toss over the heat for 2 minutes, loosening with a little extra cooking water, if needed. Turn the heat off, quickly toss in the grated pecorino rind and the pistachios, taste and check the seasoning, then sprinkle over the remaining parsley.

*The above recipes were created by celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, Jamie Oliver and sourced from his website www.jamieoliver.com

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Hot Cross bun Bombe – a show-stopping Easter dessert