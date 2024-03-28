Recipe of the day: Chef Mahle Mihlali Vellem’s Cape Malay pickled fish recipe

Serve your pickled fish with hot cross buns or fresh bread and butter.

Serving pickled fish on Good Friday is a uniquely South African tradition. A report by SABC News states that it is believed cooking pickled fish was a way by the Cape Malay of making sure that the fish lasts longer over the Easter Weekend without it going bad because fishing boats weren’t going out.

Leloko Bistro’s new chef at Lefika Villas in Sun City, Mihlali Vellem, shared his Cape Malay pickled fish recipe ahead of the Easter Weekend.

Cape Malay pickled fish recipe

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

5 large onions, cut into thin rings

1 x 3 cm piece fresh ginger, grated

4 cloves garlic, crushed

5 teaspoons mild curry powder

2 teaspoons turmeric

6 bay leaves

1 teaspoon whole allspice or allspice powder

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon whole cumin or cumin powder

1 litre white vinegar

300 g sugar

2 kg kingklip, butterflied, or deep-sea hake fillets, cut into portions

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Flour for dusting

Method

In a stainless-steel saucepan over a medium heat, add 1 tablespoon oil and, when hot, gently sauté the onion until translucent. Add the ginger, garlic and spices and fry gently for a few minutes, until fragrant. Add the vinegar and sugar and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Simmer for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, dust the fish with the seasoned flour and pat off any excess. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy-based frying pan and, when hot, fry the fish until golden but still succulent. Place a layer of fish in a deep sterile glass or non-metallic container and pour a little of the hot sauce over it, to cover. Continue layering fish and sauce until all the fish is covered. Cool, then chill until ready to serve.

*This recipe was created by Chef Mahle Mihlali Vellem and is courtesy of Sun Vacation Club at Sun City.

