Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Digital Intern

5 minute read

2 Dec 2023

09:00 am

Saturday treat: Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing

This recipe is the perfect treat to share with loved ones or savour solo for a blissful weekend indulgence.

Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing

Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing. Picture: Supplied

Indulge your weekend with a sweet delight that will elevate your Saturday – introducing our Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing recipe.

How to make Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing

Homemade Raspberry rolls. Picture: iStock
Homemade Raspberry rolls. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 3 tbsp. active dry yeast
  • 2 cups warm milk
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup melted Parmalat Salted Butter
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 1 egg
  • 6 cups flour

For the filling:

  • 1/2 cup Parmalat Salted Butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 3 cups frozen raspberries
  • 1/3 cup white sugar
  • 3 tsp. corn flour

For the cream cheese icing:

  • 1 block of cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup Parmalat Salted Butter, softened
  • 4 cup icing sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • Milk
  • Zest of 1 lemon

Method

For the dough:

  1. Dissolve yeast in warm milk for 5 minutes.
  2. Add all ingredients except flour and salt in a stand mixer and mix with a dough hook until smooth.
  3. Gradually add the flour and salt and mix until just combined.
  4. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead gently until dough is soft and incorporated.
  5. Place dough in a greased bowl, cover with a towel or plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled (about an hour).

For the rolls:

  1. After the dough has risen, punch it down. Roll out onto a floured surface and into a large rectangular shape.
  2. In a saucepan, mix raspberries with white sugar and corn flour. Mix gently until berries are mashed and ingredients are well combined and allow to cool.
  3. Spread butter onto the dough, Sprinkle with brown sugar and then evenly spread raspberry mixture across the dough.
  4. Roll dough into a vertical log. Cut the dough to make 12 rolls. Place in a pan that is lined with baking paper.
  5. Cover and let rise for 45-60 more minutes until doubled in size.
  6. Bake at 180’C for 20-25 minutes, until tops are golden brown.

For the cream cheese icing:

  1. In a stand mixer, whip butter and cream cheese on high speed, until fully incorporated.
  2. Turn down the speed and add the lemon zest, vanilla, and icing sugar 1 cup at a time, alternating with milk or cream (1 tbsp. at a time). 
  3. Continue adding powdered sugar and milk until you get a smooth consistency.
  4. Remove the rolls and ice them immediately.
  5. Add some fresh raspberries on top.

*This recipe was sourced from J’Something and Cordelia

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Low carb chicken Schnitzel with cucumber salad and tangy mustard sauce

Print

Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing

Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing

  • Author: J’Something and Cordelia
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: Baking
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale

For the dough:

  • 3 tbsp. active dry yeast
  • 2 cups warm milk
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup melted Parmalat Salted Butter
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 1 egg
  • 6 cups flour

For the filling:

  • 1/2 cup Parmalat Salted Butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 3 cups frozen raspberries
  • 1/3 cup white sugar
  • 3 tsp. corn flour

 

For the cream cheese icing:

  • 1 block of cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup Parmalat Salted Butter, softened
  • 4 cup icing sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • Milk
  • Zest of 1 lemon

Instructions

For the dough:

1.Dissolve yeast in warm milk for 5 minutes.

2.Add all ingredients except flour and salt in a stand mixer and mix with a dough hook until smooth.

3.Gradually add the flour and salt and mix until just combined.

4.Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead gently until dough is soft and incorporated.

5.Place dough in a greased bowl, cover with a towel or plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled (about an hour).

For the rolls:

1.After the dough has risen, punch it down. Roll out onto a floured surface and into a large rectangular shape.

2.In a saucepan, mix raspberries with white sugar and corn flour. Mix gently until berries are mashed and ingredients are well combined and allow to cool.

3.Spread butter onto the dough, Sprinkle with brown sugar and then evenly spread raspberry mixture across the dough.

4.Roll dough into a vertical log. Cut the dough to make 12 rolls. Place in a pan that is lined with baking paper.

5.Cover and let rise for 45-60 more minutes until doubled in size.

6.Bake at 180’C for 20-25 minutes, until tops are golden brown.

For the cream cheese icing:

1.In a stand mixer, whip butter and cream cheese on high speed, until fully incorporated.

2.Turn down the speed and add the lemon zest, vanilla, and icing sugar 1 cup at a time, alternating with milk or cream (1 tbsp. at a time).

3.Continue adding powdered sugar and milk until you get a smooth consistency.

4.Remove the rolls and ice them immediately.

5.Add some fresh raspberries on top.

 

 

Keywords: Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing

Read more on these topics

cheese recipe sugar

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe