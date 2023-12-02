Saturday treat: Raspberry rolls with cream cheese icing

Instructions

For the dough:

1.Dissolve yeast in warm milk for 5 minutes.

2.Add all ingredients except flour and salt in a stand mixer and mix with a dough hook until smooth.

3.Gradually add the flour and salt and mix until just combined.

4.Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead gently until dough is soft and incorporated.

5.Place dough in a greased bowl, cover with a towel or plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled (about an hour).

For the rolls:

1.After the dough has risen, punch it down. Roll out onto a floured surface and into a large rectangular shape.

2.In a saucepan, mix raspberries with white sugar and corn flour. Mix gently until berries are mashed and ingredients are well combined and allow to cool.

3.Spread butter onto the dough, Sprinkle with brown sugar and then evenly spread raspberry mixture across the dough.

4.Roll dough into a vertical log. Cut the dough to make 12 rolls. Place in a pan that is lined with baking paper.

5.Cover and let rise for 45-60 more minutes until doubled in size.

6.Bake at 180’C for 20-25 minutes, until tops are golden brown.

For the cream cheese icing:

1.In a stand mixer, whip butter and cream cheese on high speed, until fully incorporated.

2.Turn down the speed and add the lemon zest, vanilla, and icing sugar 1 cup at a time, alternating with milk or cream (1 tbsp. at a time).

3.Continue adding powdered sugar and milk until you get a smooth consistency.

4.Remove the rolls and ice them immediately.

5.Add some fresh raspberries on top.