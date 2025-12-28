SA Chefs to host three-day Korean culinary exchange in January

The event will feature cooking demonstrations, masterclasses, and a joint Chef’s Table experience.

The South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs) and the Korean Cultural Centre in South Africa (KCCSA) will host a three-day Korean–South African Culinary Exchange in January 2026.

The event, set to take place in Johannesburg and Pretoria, will feature cooking demonstrations, masterclasses, and a joint Chef’s Table experience.

Founded in 2021, KCCSA operates under Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Centre aims to foster cultural exchange through food.

Connecting cultures through cuisine

Chef Raynor Damons, former SA Chefs director and food and beverage manager at Accor, said the collaboration highlights how different cultures can connect through meals.

“Food is one of the most powerful expressions of who we are,” said Chef Damons.

“This collaboration reminds us that while flavours may differ, the joy of sharing a meal is something every culture understands.”

About ten Korean chefs will travel to South Africa for the exchange.

They will work with local chefs to demonstrate Korean cuisine, share techniques, and develop fusion dishes.

The partnership is intended to encourage long-term professional exchange, learning, and collaboration between South African and Korean chefs.

Chef Raynor highlights traditional Korean dishes

Ahead of the 2026 event, Chef Raynor introduced South African viewers to traditional Korean cuisines during his appearance on S3’s Expresso Morning Show.

He demonstrated four dishes considered representative of Korean cooking:

Bibimbap: Mixed rice with vegetables, meat, egg, and gochujang. Each ingredient reflects balance and unity.

Bulgogi: Marinated Korean BBQ beef, traditionally grilled and shared at the table.

Bibim mandu: Pan-fried dumplings in a spicy-sweet sauce, highlighting the social aspect of Korean street food.

LA galbi: Marinated short ribs combining sweet and savoury flavours, illustrating Korean marination techniques.

