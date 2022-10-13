These are SA’s lekker new food trends

Citizen Reporter

South Africans love their home staple meals, such as samp and beans, pap on any plate, meat and more meat, dombolo, steamed bread, oxtail, potjiekos, mogodu and so on.

The trends for local dishes are changing with modern twists, international flavours and food trends influenced by social media apps and cooking shows.

Chefs from Radisson Hotel Group have mapped out what is next in South African foods and the trends that will follow.

We have seen plenty of amasi scone recipes, which continue to be widely searched, the rise of Modogu Mondays and how to maximise your braai.

Here are some of the top South African food trends.

Four South African food trends:

Reimagining our classic desserts

Chef Norman Heath says favourite desserts such as malva pudding, peppermint crisp and milk tarts are being redefined.

He says “old rules need to be broken” such as making mini tarts instead of having a whole large one.

Another trend is making local dessert favourites healthier. Chef Vonique van Zyl said: “Think koeksister bites, mug-microwave malva and miniature milk tarts. To be enjoyed in moderation of course”.

Grains make a comeback

With more people baking, particularly bread because of the cost of daily ingredients is increasing, such as flour.

Chef Slobodan Stefanovic advises us to experiment with our bread recipes by using local grains such as sorghum, maize meal or mabele meal.

The great thing about these ingredients is that they are gluten-free, you can also experiment with barley, sorghum, whole wheat or any flour or meal to create bread loaves, dombolo or pap.

Charcoaled fruit and vegetables

The blackened plates and food make their return.

Foodies will remember how charcoaled dishes, plating and food was all the rage a few years ago. It’s not just about the appearance, but also how the ingredient is cooked.

A braai stand is in many homes in Mzansi and with load shedding possibly here to stay, there is an ongoing trend to cook without electricity.

Contrary to popular belief, you can cook every meal on a braai, from breakfast to dinner and dessert.

The fruit or vegetable is cooked from the outside by wrapping them in foil or peeled before immersing them underneath hot charcoal until caramelised, blackened and cooked.

The TikTok influence

Search any food hashtag on the video-sharing app related to South African foods and you will find interesting recipes and food hacks that have helped many users.

Content creators have gone viral for their special takes on favourite dishes such as creamy spinach, potato salad, scones, to pap and wors, as well as an interesting pilchard mayo sandwich.

Many food trends are attributed to being the most affordable, most convenient and of course tasty.

