7 Ways To Save Money on Groceries

As things get more expensive, our wallets get lighter quicker. Here are some simple ways to buck the system and save some money on groceries.

It’s not fun watching your bank balance take a hit for what feels like two measly packets of groceries.

But if you’re willing to put in a bit of legwork, not much, really, there are real savings to be had without putting extra strain on your petrol tank.

The solutions aren’t new, but they do require a measure of self-discipline. And these days, every cent counts in large amounts (apologies to Depeche Mode).

Plan your meals and your shop

Forget the daily pop-in to the store. Plan what you’re going to eat for the week and do one proper shop over the weekend. It’s worth the effort. Not only do you cut out impulse buys, but you save money by sticking to a list. It sounds obvious, but it’s not often done.

A useful trick is to build your basket using an online shopping app first, then stick to that list when you do your physical shop. This way, a quick trip for bread and milk won’t end up costing an extra R400 in “essentials.”

Where you shop matters

Give up a bit of convenience and laziness, and the petrol you use will likely be outweighed by the savings. Use online platforms to compare prices, check specials, and plan your route.

Buy fruit and veg from a greengrocer where possible; paying R40 for four apples at a premium store versus getting a full kilogram for less is exactly where savings start to show.

Most retailers are close enough to make this strategy workable.

Don’t shop hungry

Everyone says it because it’s true. Try it once, and you’ll understand that shopping on an empty stomach turns everything into a necessity. It’s an easy way to keep your basket (and budget) under control.

Buy your greens from a greengrocer. Picture: iStock

Goedkoop can be duurkoop

Sometimes the cheaper option ends up costing more. Long-life milk, pre-packed bread, and products with a longer shelf life may cost a few rand more upfront, but they last longer. That means less waste and fewer replacements. It’s a backward saving, but it works.

Loyalty programmes

Some programmes offer instant discounts, which is often motivation enough.

Others, like Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, reward you with points at the till or when filling up at a BP garage. Those funds stack up and can translate into a free chocolate bar down the line, or even savings on clothing basics.

Woolworths’ programme is stepping up too, with vouchers and targeted deals. Clicks and Dis-Chem also offer solid cashback benefits.

Online grocery shopping can be cost-effective. Picture: iStock

Shop online

Where possible, shop online and split your basket between stores to maximise savings. While Checkers Sixty60 is the most visible, Pick n Pay asap! and Woolworths Dash are catching up.

Just be mindful that delivery fees and tips can quickly eat into your savings. Aim to shop above the free delivery threshold.

Shop by alternative

The price gap between name brands and alternatives is where the real savings start to show. A two-litre name-brand cooldrink costs around R25-R29, while alternatives range from R11.99-R19.99.

Small packets of name-brand chips sit at R9-R12, compared to R5-R7 for house brands. A two-litre name-brand juice costs R40-R45, while store brands range from R20-R30.

Snacks follow the same pattern, with maize snacks at around R16 versus R8-R12 for generic options, and chocolate slabs at R17-R27 compared to R10-R15. Sweets range from R20-R30 for name brands and R9-R20 for generic versions.

Cleaning products come in at R30-R50 for name brands and R15-R25 for store brands.

Household essentials show similar gaps. Toilet paper ranges from R80-R150 for name brands versus R60-R110 for store brands (for a pack of 18). Cereal costs R50-R80 compared to R30-R50 for alternatives.

Staples like sugar, flour, and rice range from R50-R70 for name brands and around R20-R45 for store brands, while milk sits at R35-R40 versus R28-R34.

These differences may seem small individually and are based on a typical full shop, but they add up significantly over time.