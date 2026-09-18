Food And Drink

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink

Tonight: Whisky takes over Rosebank

Picture of Hein Kaiser

By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

18 September 2026

12:08 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The selection is expected to range from premium, hard-to-find expressions to bottles from smaller independent distillers.

Tonight: Whisky takes over Rosebank

Nothing like a good Scotch. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

More than 30 whisky brands, including rare expressions and independent craft producers, will descend on Rosebank at The Firs centre.

The Whisky Experience, hosted in collaboration with specialist retailer Whisky Brother & Co, takes place on Friday, 18 September, and will give visitors access to a broad selection of whiskies under one roof. The event runs from 6pm to 9pm and is aimed at both serious collectors and drinkers who may know little beyond what they usually order at the bar.

Rather than a conventional sit-down tasting where everyone works through the same selection, visitors will move between tasting stations spread throughout the mall. Distillery representatives will also be on hand to explain the production, flavour profiles and differences between the various whiskies.

The selection is expected to range from premium, hard-to-find expressions to bottles from smaller independent distillers, potentially giving whisky drinkers a chance to taste labels they may not ordinarily encounter.

Whether you are new to whisky or a collector, the event offers something for everyone. Picture: Supplied
Whether you are new to whisky or a collector, the event offers something for everyone. Picture: Supplied

For whisky lovers and newbies

The event comes as whisky has grown beyond the traditional image of an after-dinner drink or something reserved for serious collectors.

Whisky Brother & Co started as a whisky blog in 2012. It subsequently expanded into specialist retail and events and has received international recognition at the Icons of Whisky Awards, where it was previously named Best Single Outlet Whisky Retailer in the World and later Best Multiple Outlet Whisky Retailer in the World.

While serious whisky enthusiasts are likely to arrive knowing their single malts from their blends and perhaps even exactly which bottles they want to hunt down, the format is also being pitched at newcomers wanting to understand what separates one whisky from another.

Read more on these topics

drinks Rosebank whisky
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Sick joke or warning? Mysterious flowers and noose shock motorists in Kempton Park
News Gang members use prisons as refuge from street wars, Madlanga commission told
News ‘They’ve declared war’: Lesufi says state will respond to Ekurhuleni murders as ninth body found [VIDEO]
News Ekurhuleni municipality’s vacant stands valued at R58m fraudulently transferred
South Africa ‘Meyer wasn’t able to turn things around’: Analysts warn of new low amid US visa restrictions

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News