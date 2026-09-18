Tonight: Whisky takes over Rosebank

The selection is expected to range from premium, hard-to-find expressions to bottles from smaller independent distillers.

More than 30 whisky brands, including rare expressions and independent craft producers, will descend on Rosebank at The Firs centre.

The Whisky Experience, hosted in collaboration with specialist retailer Whisky Brother & Co, takes place on Friday, 18 September, and will give visitors access to a broad selection of whiskies under one roof. The event runs from 6pm to 9pm and is aimed at both serious collectors and drinkers who may know little beyond what they usually order at the bar.

Rather than a conventional sit-down tasting where everyone works through the same selection, visitors will move between tasting stations spread throughout the mall. Distillery representatives will also be on hand to explain the production, flavour profiles and differences between the various whiskies.

The selection is expected to range from premium, hard-to-find expressions to bottles from smaller independent distillers, potentially giving whisky drinkers a chance to taste labels they may not ordinarily encounter.

Whether you are new to whisky or a collector, the event offers something for everyone. Picture: Supplied

For whisky lovers and newbies

The event comes as whisky has grown beyond the traditional image of an after-dinner drink or something reserved for serious collectors.

Whisky Brother & Co started as a whisky blog in 2012. It subsequently expanded into specialist retail and events and has received international recognition at the Icons of Whisky Awards, where it was previously named Best Single Outlet Whisky Retailer in the World and later Best Multiple Outlet Whisky Retailer in the World.

While serious whisky enthusiasts are likely to arrive knowing their single malts from their blends and perhaps even exactly which bottles they want to hunt down, the format is also being pitched at newcomers wanting to understand what separates one whisky from another.