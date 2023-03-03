Top quality cognac and tequilas fitting for special occasions

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As the summer season draws to an end, we look back at some spirits that made this season memorable. Our list includes top-quality spirits such as tequila and cognacs that have made sunny days and sunsets fitting for special occasions.

We have had the privilege of tasting this collection of spirits and we recommend them for your bar collection.

Top quality spirits fitting for special occasions

Avion

Introducing their new Avión Reserva Cristalino tequila, award-winning Avión unveiled the latest addition to its exclusive Reserva Range.

It was fitting to host their launch at Zioux in Sandton, which has become the location for the best of the best in terms of celebrations and big occasions. It’s also a restaurant that is held in high regard in terms of being one of Joburg’s best bar and restaurant lounges.

The newest addition of their aged tequila is crystal clear by the way and bodied. It was described as an aged tequila with a unique blend of the finest 12-month-old añejo.

Añejo is a style of aged tequila between the ages of one year to three years.

Avión Reserva Cristalino tequila is a 3-year-old extra añejo, its double charcoal filtered to achieve crystalline clarity and smoothness.

Top quality spirits, Avión tequila. Picture: Supplied

We tasted the different tequilas offered by Avión and there was a clear dominator, they take the craft very seriously. The taste isn’t too harsh on the tongue.

Though the cocktails are quite boozy, they pair well with food and would be great with many cocktail recipes.

The brand was started in 2008 and to keep its top quality, it’s made in smaller batches from the best agaves picked in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

Avión Reserva 44 is an Extra Añejo tequila aged for at least 36 months in American Oak barrels. Elevated and complex, Reserva 44 is aged for a rich, dark flavour experience consisting of infusions of ripe, luscious fruits.

Damien Batteux, head of portfolio champagne, cognac, and tequila at Pernod Ricard South Africa said Avión Reserva Cristalino is for the “superior drinking experience,” and we agree.

Retail price starts from R 4 019.

Martell

Cognac over the last couple of years has continued its upward trajectory of appealing to a younger market and we were surprised to learn during the exclusive launch of Martell’s first-ever Blue Swift that it is targeted at people aged between 25 to 35 years old.

Martell is the oldest cognac house in existence (since 1715) and has remained a family business since its founder Jean Martel established the business.

The brand ambassador, Taneale van der Merwe, with her infectious energy, was great in simplifying the science of Martell Blue Swift.

Top quality spirits- Martell Blue Swift cognac. Picture: Supplied

It is unique in that it is a Cognac VSOP which has been matured in French oak casks and finished in American bourbon casks, a first for the cognac category.

The name is derivative of their iconic blue swift bird seen on its label and the bird is known for travelling long distances without needing a break, something the brand resonates with; breaking boundaries.

Cognac is made in France, using French grapes, which is a must for cognac and Martell sources them from the Borderies region.

The Blue Swift is a lighter colour than their other ranges. It has notes of caramel, molasses and spicy aromas.

Retail price from R899.

Patrón

Cocktail hour is possibly the best time of the day, especially on a Friday. One of the top choices when picking your poison is usually a margarita.

Patrón pulled out all the stops during their recent launch for Marigatta week at Mamasamba restaurant.

Decorated in the best pop of colour, green and yellow, matching the theme of the cocktail and the restaurant, the margaritas of the day served as the perfect cooler.

We had the fun opportunity to make our own margarita with a kick with Patrón Perfectionists national winner, Sabrina Traubner.

Top quality spirits- Patron margarita cocktails. Picture: Supplied

Traubner says the margarita originated in the late 1930s to early 1940s, with the classic flavours of lemon, a bit of salt and sweetness. One of the legends of how the cocktail originated is that it was created for a woman who was allergic to other spirits.

“The Margarita can be served in a variety of ways, but the most classic way it’s known to be served is frozen.”

She added: “This sweet-sour blend mix is usually the first type of cocktail most of us start exploring with, and as we evolve and our drink curiosity grows, we then start to discover many variations of this drink, the type of glassware it is served in, as well as how premium ingredients can transform its taste.”

Patrón tequila is versatile and great for many cocktails.

Paloma with Patrón Reposado

Top quality spirits- patron Paloma cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

45 ml Patrón Reposado

30 ml Grapefruit juice

15 ml Soda

15 ml Lime juice

10 ml Honey water

1 drop Habenero sauce+Chili and a lime wheel for garnish

Method