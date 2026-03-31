GenZ are returning to malls – Here’s why

Shopping malls are not dead and GenZ are rediscovering them; now, it's a place where digital and real-world intersect. Here's why.

Shopping malls are not dead. They’re just different, and Gen Z is returning to shopping centres in ways that are forcing a rethink of purpose.

Mall-ratting could be staging a slow-burn comeback as it’s becoming the weld-point between digital living and physical expression.

Research showed that a significant portion of younger consumers are choosing to spend money in physical stores, despite being the most digitally fluent generation.

The appeal is directly related to a growing nostalgia trend and a return to physical media, 90s fashion and music. It’s a trend that draws back to authenticity.

On-site retail also offers something immediate, analysis of global trending topics showed. It’s the ability to touch, try and take home immediately that removes uncertainty and delay, two things online shopping cannot always avoid.

Malls are ‘third spaces’

But shopping and instant purchase gratification only tell part of the story, said Ingrid Pollak, a social worker in private practice.

“Malls have become one of the most contained and ‘safest’ spaces for young people,” said Pollak. “It’s a ‘one stop shop’ where many parents of Gen Z feel is safe for their children to hang out and gives the parents a sense of security.”

Malls are regaining popularity with Gen Z. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

There is a sense of safety, she said, that creates a wider appeal.

“It’s a space where youngsters can hang out with their friends, meet new people, interact with the opposite gender, have social interaction, be seen and experience life in real time,” she said.

This as reportage continually creates a backdrop of Gen Zs isolation caused by digital living.

“They have grown up hyper-connected digitally, but this hasn’t translated into feeling deeply connected with others,” she said. “I’m seeing more and more Gen Z’s venting about not having friends, difficulty making friends or changing friendships quickly instead of working through relationship difficulties.”

In that context, the return to shared physical spaces begins to take on a different meaning.

“Malls are often described as ‘third places’,” Pollak said. “It’s a lot better to have your child hang out at a mall than on the streets any time of the day.”

Malls still better than streets

A mall environment, Pollak said, offers structure without direct supervision. It allows for repeated, casual interaction, something that has become harder to sustain online.

Pollak added that young people are using these spaces to learn how to engage.

“They learn to interact with each other, learn about body language and facial expressions, have a sensory experience and feel a sense of freedom and autonomy,” she said.

At the same time, Gen Z behaviour has changed the way malls are used. They are no longer default destinations but rather diarised.

“Digital is the fastest-growing channel, but physical retail remains dominant,” said netnographer and cultural futurist Carmen Murray.

“Malls have not disappeared, but they are no longer operating with the same automatic, habitual pull they had before the pandemic,”

“That change has altered behaviour, and people are not going to malls in the same way they used to. They are going because there is a clear purpose behind the visit,” Murray said.

Mega malls like the Mall of Africa attract Gen Zs. Picture: waterfallcity.co.za

At the same time, Murray said, they are doing it differently. “Blending online and offline worlds, meeting digitally, then gathering physically and using physical spaces as an extension of digital identity, not a replacement.

The visit is not just about buying something, it’s about spending time, socialising, discovering, and participating,” Murray said. “The intent behind the visit now matters more than the visit itself.”

Pollak said that socially, Gen Zs are simply rediscovering something that has always been around.

“Hanging out in shared spaces, casual and repeated social contact is not particularly new,” she said.

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Gen Z uses malls and public spaces to socialise. Picture: iStock

GenZs visit for sensory engagement and socialising

Murray’s views align with Pollack’s take on the resurgence of mall-ratting with intent.

“GenZ visits malls for sensory engagement, decision support, social experience, multi-mission visits,” she said.

“The role of digital platforms has not diminished in this process. It has become part of the trigger. Digital culture is not competing with physical retail; it is the choreographer of how physical retail should be reinvented,” Murray noted.

What starts online often ends offline. Trends drive visits that lead to interaction, and that sometimes leads to spending.

“Gen Z is not bringing malls back; they are reframing them,” Murray said. “Their engagement is more intentional, more social, more tied to specific moments or experiences.”

But it can come at a price, and sometimes the tag is at a social cost.

“Socialising becomes tied to spending money, identity can get shaped around brands and appearances, and those without financial means may feel excluded,” Pollak said.

She also said that there are some caveats that may not turn out to be wholesome, such as the exposure to “different ages, genders, cultures, religions and beliefs, substances and some risky dynamics” within what remains a semi-public space.

None of the malls approached for comment wanted to respond.

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