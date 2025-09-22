Global rockstar Bryan Adams is heading to South Africa in 2026 

Set to light up stages across South Africa with his signature anthems and unmatched stage presence.

With a career spanning four decades, countless chart-topping hits and a reputation as one of the world’s most electrifying live performers, Bryan Adams will bring his Roll with the Punches tour to South Africa next year.

He will perform at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on 21 April 2026, SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on 25 April, and Durban ICC on 28 April.

Adams has performed in the country before, leaving audiences in awe. His upcoming tour promises to be even bigger, with a new album and timeless hits that span generations.

The Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday, 25 September and runs until 8.59am on Friday, 26 September. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9am on Friday, 26 September at www.ticketmaster.co.za and www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Adams has been touring the world for nearly four decades, with his music reaching number one in over 40 countries.

His accolades include a Grammy, American Music Awards, three Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations. Additionally, he holds the title of Companion of the Order of Canada. His legacy as both a performer and songwriter continues to shape the soundtrack of generations.

Beyond live performances, Adams has expanded his creative reach. In 2018, he co-wrote the music for Pretty Woman: The Musical.

His 16th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, released in 2022, reaffirmed his reputation as one of rock’s most enduring figures.

In 2023, he followed in Taylor Swift’s footsteps by re-recording some of his biggest hits. He released a double album titled Classics. Shortly after, he unveiled a three-album box set from his celebrated residency at The Royal Albert Hall.

Most recently, Adams launched his own independent label, Bad Records, in August 2024. He released a limited edition 7”, digital single and videos of Rock And Roll Hell and War Machine.

His latest studio album, Roll With The Punches, is out now. It forms the backbone of the 2026 South African tour setlist.

Fans are reminded to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorised resale platforms such as Viagogo. These tickets are unlawfully resold, often at inflated prices and are not valid for entry. Only tickets purchased through official channels will guarantee access.