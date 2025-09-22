Mixed reactions as Young Stunna defends DJ Maphorisa after Tebogo Mashego’s social media outburst

Mashego broke down during a live video on social media while in Nigeria.

Amapiano star Young Stunna has sparked mixed reactions after defending DJ Maphorisa against rising artist Tebogo “G” Mashego, who has accused the legendary producer of owing him millions.

This followed Mashego’s emotional breakdown during a live video on social media last week, when he alleged mistreatment during his visit to Nigeria.

In the video, he also hurled insults at DJ Maphorisa and Sony Music, claiming his team had prevented him from returning home due to contractual obligations.

“I came here with people and when we got here, they started changing. I asked them to buy me a ticket so I could return home. Now they say there’s no way I can go because they signed a contract,” Mashego said, without going into further detail.

In another video, he again alleged that the Scorpion Kings, Maphorisa and Kabza De Small owed him millions in unpaid royalties for the hit song Biri Marung.

Young Stunna comes to Maphorisa’s defence

In a lengthy social media post, Young Stunna hit back, saying industry veterans deserved respect.

He said many had saved lives through music and that young artists needed to work harder and show discipline.

“These people are older and that doesn’t give anyone the right to disrespect them,” he wrote. “They saved a lot of lives — more than the government did. Some of us live for music. It’s what we eat, breathe and spit. This is not hip hop, so why are we bringing beef into amapiano?”

In a separate video, Stunna said that if Mashego wished to attack the Scorpion Kings, he should include him as well.

“If you want to say f*** him, start with us too. I’m a Scorpion Prince. These are the people who put food on my table, who make sure I’m always protected, who keep my mental stable.”

Social media divided

Stunna’s comments drew mixed reactions online. While some praised him for defending and showing gratitude to DJ Maphorisa, others criticised him for coming for Mashego, especially since he had also taken to social media a few weeks ago to complain about exploitation in the music industry.

In a lengthy post at the time, Stunna claimed he never received his platinum plaques for Baxolele and Dlala Captain, songs released under DJ Jaivani’s Simnandi Records.

He said he chose to move on without receiving an apology, despite feeling sidelined.

“Those songs are so important to me, but I kept quiet and kept pushing. I am healthy now and made peace, choosing forgiveness without anyone apologising,” he wrote.

Here are a few reactions from X:

Wise young man… Young Stunna touched my heart. Very rare to see an artist showing gratitude!🫡 September 21, 2025

When Young Stunna Was Crying About DJ Jaivane No Buddy Told Him Shyt But Now He Is Here Tryna Clown The Kid Over Biri Marung Saga,We Let Young Stunna Open Up & Vent,As Soon As Tebogo G Mashego Wanna Speak Out This Young Stunna Boy Wanna Silence Him,Fvck Young Stunna,FACTSSSS!!!! https://t.co/9hry9ujXbR — AnzaWithFacts (@Anza_Musandiwa) September 21, 2025

They aren't exploiting anyone.. That g mashego boy doesn't know how income in music works — Jitas Creepers (@Jitas_Creepers) September 22, 2025

Young man relax ey,just because you won doesn't mean Phori treats everyone the same as you. You're in his good books yah and why would you wanna comment now it's late . You been quiet the whole time manjeh you feel the need to talk how? — maatla mogolwane (@MogolwaneMaatla) September 21, 2025

