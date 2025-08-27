Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fairytale engagement and Ronaldo’s surprise proposal news

Pop royalty met sporting legend when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their engagement this week, sending fans into a frenzy.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce have become one of the most talked-about couples in the world, blending the realms of music and sport in a way few duos ever have.

After months of speculation, the couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram with a dreamy garden proposal, Kelce down on one knee as Swift beamed in a striped summer dress.

Love story written in the stars

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the men’s final of the 2024 US Open on 8 September 2024. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The joint post quickly went viral, with Swift writing: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Fans flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating a relationship that began in 2023 when Swift attended her first Kansas City game. Since then, their romance has only grown stronger, with Swift often seen cheering from the stands and Kelce proudly supporting her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The ring that tells a story

Taylor Swift’s ring. Picture: Instagram

No engagement is complete without the sparkle, and Kelce didn’t disappoint. Swift’s ring is an old-mine brilliant cut diamond, personally designed by Kelce in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City.

The design blends classic elegance with modern flair, symbolising both Swift’s timeless artistry and their bold, contemporary love story.

Jewellery experts estimate the dazzling piece to be worth several million dollars, a reflection not only of Kelce’s devotion but also the scale of the love story that has captured global attention.

Fans celebrate the power couple

Taylor and Travis. Picture: Instagram

Swifties and NFL fans alike have embraced the union, dubbing them the ultimate “pop-meets-sport” couple. Social media has been buzzing with playful hashtags like #SwiftKelceEngaged and even edits of Swift in a Chiefs jersey paired with bridal veils.

In a recent podcast episode, Swift described Kelce as “a human exclamation point”, while Kelce himself admitted that being with her has been “mind-blowing” thanks to her intelligence and grace.

The engagement comes just weeks before Swift releases her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, adding yet another layer of excitement for her fans.

Ronaldo and Georgina’s own engagement joy

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez at Boulevard Hall on 28 October 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

As if the week wasn’t already overflowing with celebrity romance news, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez also confirmed their engagement.

Georgina’s ring. Picture: Instagram

The couple, who have been together since 2016 and share a family, stunned fans with the announcement after Georgina was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring reportedly worth over $850 000. Ronaldo, never one to shy away from grand gestures, is said to have popped the question during a private vacation.

With Swift and Kelce’s engagement dominating American headlines and Ronaldo’s romantic milestone captivating European tabloids, August 2025 is shaping up to be the month of superstar love stories.

What’s next for Swift and Kelce?

Swift and Kelce have not yet revealed their wedding date or location, but insiders suggest they’re planning a celebration that fuses both their worlds of music and sport. Early whispers point to a venue that can host both a live stage performance and a football-field-sized party.