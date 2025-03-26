Gourmet raw food pioneer Dr Aris to headline The Good Life Show in SA

'I hope to share a message that connects people to the power of fresh, living foods because these foods enhance our vitality,' said Dr Aris.

Gourmet raw food pioneer Dr Aris Latham is looking forward to visiting South Africa, where he will headline the fifth edition of lifestyle festival, The Good Life Show.

“I already feel an instant connection to South Africa’s wellness scene, and I am particularly interested in the agricultural richness of the soil and all ingredients and spices that the country has to offer,” said the health enthusiast.

Known for his advocacy of raw foods, Latham will share his expertise on cuisine at The Good Life Show.

The festival will first take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 30 May to 1 June. The Joburg leg will be hosted at the Kyalami International Convention Centre from 1 August until 3 August.

Aimed at those with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment, or more conscious living, as well as trade professionals including retail and food service, The Good Life Show is a food, drink, and conscious living event.

Dr Aris in SA

Having spent decades teaching chefs and enthusiasts alike about the benefits of raw food, his culinary workshops have made waves worldwide, from the European Vegetarian Congress in Italy to the World Veg Fest in India.

“I believe more and more chefs are embracing plant-based cooking, and I hope to encourage more South African chefs to ‘break the boundaries’ and explore the exciting world of raw cuisine,” he said.

His culinary workshops and personal health journey have inspired countless individuals to adopt a plant-based lifestyle over the years. His signature dishes have earned him standing ovations at global food events.

As a keynote speaker, the health enthusiast will present demonstrations and host an engaging Masterclass where he will teach visitors to prepare dishes such as his traditional curry plantain and a luscious green life salad with cashew cheese.

Dr Aris is also expected to team up with a renowned South African chef for an exciting collaboration.

Visitors to the show can visit his eatery stand to taste his creations, purchase his products, and interact with him while he’s there.

“I hope to share a message that connects people to the power of fresh, living foods because these foods enhance our vitality and help us live our best lives,” the 77-year-old said.

“I’m excited about seeing and sharing the abundance of fresh foods that have been available to me at outlets in the US, imported from South Africa. I look forward to seeing the depth of South African healthy cuisine that will be showcased by all the exhibitors.”

