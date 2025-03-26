Recipe of the day: Sheet pan pizza

A mouthwatering pizza that requires minimal effort.
Sheet pan pizza. Picture: Supplied
Want to make a tasty homemade pizza without too much effort? This sheet pan pizza is the perfect choice.
With a crispy crust, melted cheese, and fresh basil, it’s simple, quick, and delicious. Great for a busy weeknight or a fun weekend meal.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Paper-wrapped sponge cake
Sheet pan pizza
Ingredients
- 227 grams pizza dough
- 3 tablespoon olive oil divided
- ½ cup pizza sauce
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
- 4-5 cherry tomatoes sliced
- ½ cup fresh basil chopped, plus more for serving
Method
- Allow the dough to sit for 20 minutes covered at room temperature. Then roll out the dough to approximately 9 x 13 inches – the size of a quarter sheet pan.
- Preheat the oven to 500°F and position the oven rack in the upper ⅓ position.
- Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to the sheet plan, and gently press the dough into the oiled pan.
- Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the dough. Spread the sauce on top, then add the mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and basil.
- Bake the pizza into the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, until the crust is golden and the cheese has melted.
- Top the pizza with fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes, if desired.
*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permissionPrint
Sheet pan pizza
Ingredients
-
- 227 grams pizza dough
-
- 3 tablespoon olive oil divided
-
- ½ cup pizza sauce
-
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
-
- 4–5 cherry tomatoes sliced
-
- ½ cup fresh basil chopped, plus more for serving
Instructions
- Allow the dough to sit for 20 minutes covered at room temperature. Then roll out the dough to approximately 9 x 13 inches – the size of a quarter sheet pan.
- Preheat the oven to 500°F and position the oven rack in the upper ⅓ position.
- Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to the sheet plan, and gently press the dough into the oiled pan.
- Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the dough. Spread the sauce on top, then add the mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and basil.
- Bake the pizza into the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, until the crust is golden and the cheese has melted.
- Top the pizza with fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes, if desired.
Notes
Storage: This pizza is best served straight out of the oven, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Download our app