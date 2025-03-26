Recipes

Recipe of the day: Sheet pan pizza

A mouthwatering pizza that requires minimal effort.

Pizza recipe

Sheet pan pizza. Picture: Supplied

Want to make a tasty homemade pizza without too much effort? This sheet pan pizza is the perfect choice.

With a crispy crust, melted cheese, and fresh basil, it’s simple, quick, and delicious. Great for a busy weeknight or a fun weekend meal.

Sheet pan pizza

Print

Sheet pan pizza

Pizza recipe

  • Author: Yumna Jawad

Ingredients

Scale

    • 227 grams pizza dough

    • 3 tablespoon olive oil divided

    • ½ cup pizza sauce

    • 1 cup mozzarella cheese

    • 45 cherry tomatoes sliced

    • ½ cup fresh basil chopped, plus more for serving

Instructions

  1. Allow the dough to sit for 20 minutes covered at room temperature. Then roll out the dough to approximately 9 x 13 inches – the size of a quarter sheet pan.

  2. Preheat the oven to 500°F and position the oven rack in the upper ⅓ position.

  3. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to the sheet plan, and gently press the dough into the oiled pan.

  4. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the dough. Spread the sauce on top, then add the mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and basil.

  5. Bake the pizza into the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, until the crust is golden and the cheese has melted.

  6. Top the pizza with fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes, if desired.

Notes

Storage: This pizza is best served straight out of the oven, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

