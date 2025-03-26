Recipe of the day: Sheet pan pizza

A mouthwatering pizza that requires minimal effort.

Want to make a tasty homemade pizza without too much effort? This sheet pan pizza is the perfect choice.

With a crispy crust, melted cheese, and fresh basil, it’s simple, quick, and delicious. Great for a busy weeknight or a fun weekend meal.

Sheet pan pizza

Ingredients

227 grams pizza dough

3 tablespoon olive oil divided

½ cup pizza sauce

1 cup mozzarella cheese

4-5 cherry tomatoes sliced

½ cup fresh basil chopped, plus more for serving

Method

Allow the dough to sit for 20 minutes covered at room temperature. Then roll out the dough to approximately 9 x 13 inches – the size of a quarter sheet pan. Preheat the oven to 500°F and position the oven rack in the upper ⅓ position. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to the sheet plan, and gently press the dough into the oiled pan. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the dough. Spread the sauce on top, then add the mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and basil. Bake the pizza into the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, until the crust is golden and the cheese has melted. Top the pizza with fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes, if desired.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

