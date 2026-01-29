Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini leads Corona Sunsets Festival line-up

Sunset vibes turn legendary as Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini tops a soulful, global Corona Sunsets Festival bill.

Cape Town is set to glow this March as the Corona Sunsets Festival makes a triumphant return to the Mother City. This will be one of its most exciting editions yet.

Taking over The Glen Country Club in Clifton on Saturday, 21 March 2026, the open-air celebration promises a full day of music, culture, and connection. In addition, it runs from midday until late under the stars.

Headlining the festival is Grammy Award-winning producer and global hitmaker Zakes Bantwini. His rise from local tastemaker to international icon continues to inspire.

Known for blending Afro-house, soul, and electronic rhythms with emotional depth, Bantwini’s live set is expected to be one of the festival’s defining moments. It will deliver both spiritual energy and dancefloor euphoria. As the sun dips behind Clifton’s iconic coastline, the experience will be unforgettable.

Sharing top billing is fellow Grammy Award winner Purple Disco Machine, the German DJ and producer behind global chart-toppers Hypnotized and Fireworks.

Ranked among Beatport’s Top 100 Artists of all time, his rare South African appearance brings a high-energy mix of nu-disco and house. This perfectly complements Corona Sunsets’ golden-hour ethos.

Sun EL Muscian. Picture: Supplied

The line-up is rounded out by a powerful mix of South African legends and contemporary trailblazers. Sun-El Musician will take to the stage ahead of his highly anticipated new album. Meanwhile, Msaki brings her soulful storytelling and unmistakable voice.

House music lovers can also look forward to sets from DJ Kent, Liquideep, Mila-Rose, Blakongo, Roz b2b Housewife, and Meek. Each act adds its own flavour to the sunset soundtrack.

One of the most talked-about moments of the day is expected to be the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s once-off sunset performance. The choir’s set promises to be an emotionally resonant highlight. In fact, it blends African tradition with modern expression against a breathtaking natural backdrop.

More than just a music festival, Corona Sunsets is designed as a full sensory experience.