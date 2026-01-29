Young love: Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele drop another love song ‘Come Duze’

Naledi Aphiwe opens 2026 with emotion, growth, and a long-awaited love chapter that fans never stopped asking for.

Johannesburg is buzzing as Naledi Aphiwe officially kicks off 2026 with the release of her much-anticipated viral collaboration, “Come Duze,” alongside Mawelele.

Dropping on Friday, 30 January 2026, the song arrives as both a musical moment and an emotional sequel, continuing a story that fans feel deeply connected to.

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele, often called the Romeo and Juliet of South African Afropop, have collaborated to create a distinctive musical world.

“Come Duze” is their next creative milestone, building on their successful prior collaborations. It provides fans with closure, growth, and healing, making it a defining moment in their story.

The song symbolises uncertainty, tough love, and the long journey back to each other. It follows their 2025 release “Buya Ekhaya”, a song that explored heartbreak, pride, and the unwillingness to reconcile. In that chapter, Mawelele pleaded for forgiveness, exposing vulnerability and regret.

With “Come Duze,” Naledi Aphiwe takes centre stage, unpacking mystery, hesitation, and the emotional weight of deciding whether love deserves another chance. The song reimagines a classic love story through a modern, African lens.

Sonically, “Come Duze” is rich and soothing, blending African pop melodies with a distinct South African bounce crafted by gifted producer Kinglee Beats. Mawelele opens with a captivating verse before carrying the chorus with his signature melodic warmth.

Naledi Aphiwe enters effortlessly, matching the energy with an expressive verse that lifts the song toward its emotional climax.

The pair reunite on the chorus, sealing the track with harmony and intention. The result is a smooth, emotionally layered record poised to set the tone for South African Afropop in 2026.

Speaking about the collaboration, Naledi Aphiwe shared that working with Mawelele continues to feel natural. “Our musical conversations are natural. We always meet each other halfway, emotionally, creatively, and with honesty.” Their chemistry has been the heartbeat of their success.

Reflecting on their journey together, Naledi revealed they have recorded four songs so far. “We have done four amazing songs together.

We initially wanted to make an entire album, but times were not aligning last year for us to release it,” she explained.

She describes “Come Duze” as the happy ending fans have been waiting for.

The song is a continuation of Buya Ekhaya’ which was about forgiveness.

This new song is a happy ending moment to a complicated fairytale between Mawelele and me. Unlike our first two collabs, which were the beginning of our love story.”

The sound itself reflects their differences and strengths. “It is a groovy type of Afropop. Mawelele is more into chilled R&B vibes, but I am a high-key, sing-along type of vocalist. Such contrasts are what make a perfect combination in music,” she said.

Naledi believes fans connect to their union because it feels authentic. “I love making music with Mawelele. We are both young and passionate about Afropop and R&B. Our breakthroughs happened around the same time, so a collaboration with the two of us always made sense to them.”

While the single may feel like a finale, Naledi confirmed it is, for now, their last collaboration.

“We felt we still owed it to our supporters to have a happy ending. It is time we focus on our respective projects. We have given people good moments to hold on to. Our collaboration boosted our careers, we won awards, broke records, and reached unbelievable milestones together.”

As her career evolves, Naledi remains intentional about who she works with. “Talent is always on top of my list. I focus on talent, not numbers. We also need to connect and have synergy. The music needs to make sense.”

She also admits that navigating fame has taught her the value of privacy. “People know my back story and are inspired by it, but lately I have learned to be a little bit more private. I am still learning what to share.”

Looking ahead, Naledi is clear about her goals. “I want to prove myself with a body of work and gain more international recognition. I want my music to reach other shores.”

Her dream collaborations for 2026 include Ayra Starr, Afrotraction, Summer Walker, Kabza De Small, and her sister Nontokozo Mkhize.