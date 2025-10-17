The Green Shift: How plant parenting has become a form of therapy

The Covid-19 pandemic propelled the appreciation of greenery, which is known as the 'Green Shift'

There is a new fad in town, rooted in nature and spearheaded by millennials and Gen Zs.

The appreciation of plants, which psychologists are calling “the green shift”, is where South Africans are turning to plant parenting as a form of accessible therapy.

Speaking to The Citizen, plant stylist Nkhensani Rikhotso says the trend isn’t unique to South Africa, but is a global movement.

“Now you see apartments in Tokyo that are filled with indoor jungles or you’ll see cafés in New York that are aligned with greenery. It’s more commonplace now versus maybe 10 years ago,” Rikhotso tells The Citizen.

The green shift happening globally

She says the beauty of the South African movement is how Mzansi’s plant parents have blended it with local cultures.

“I often think about it when I’m styling a space, the kind of pots that I would use, for example… there will be recycled pots or I’m mixing indigenous plants with tropical ones and creating a space that is more than just being green, it’s feeling grounded and expressive. I think that’s what makes it unique about South Africa.”

The Covid-19 pandemic propelled the appreciation of greenery.

“We couldn’t go outside, so we brought the outside in. Once people saw how much calmer, cleaner and more grounded they felt, they realised that nurturing green life nurtures self. and is the simplest way to grow happiness,” says Rikhotso.

When it comes to which plants are popular in the market, Rikhotso says it is dependent on people’s lifestyles. However, she notes that plants such as the monstera are pretty popular in the market.

“I think it’s because of the holes there. They call it the Swiss cheese plant because of the hole in the leaves, but you’ll see peace lilies, snake plants, and pathos quite a lot because they are classic and because they are beautiful and quite forgiving as well,” shares Rikhotso.

She adds that there’s quite a bit of interest in trailing plants, Philodendrons, string of pearls, string of hearts, as well as more floor-standing sculptural plants like fiddle leaf fig.

“I think people are drawn to plants based on their personalities because they bring a different character into your space,” she says.

What is a plant stylist?

Rikhotso is a plant stylist, someone that helps people transform their spaces using plants but in an intentional way.

“So it’s not just about decorations,” she says.

“My focus is really about creating balance and flow and considering the energy in the space, the light in the space, temperature, and also what my client’s lifestyle is. Do they travel quite a lot? Those kinds of things, and based on that, I match the right plants to the space.”

She has been working in this field for approximately five years. She says her job is something that grew organically after beginning with sharing her plants on social media.

“Based on that, people started asking for my services in terms of plant care – doing plant consults just in terms of helping them care for their plants,” she says.

She shares that beyond the aesthetics, caring for plants has become a form of mindfulness and self-care.

“When I water my plants on a Saturday, that’s my quiet time. It forces me to slow down and be present. I can even tell when I’m not in a good headspace – my plants reflect that. They droop when I do.”

The Plant Show

The Houghton Bonsai Succulent and Plant Show takes place at Killarney Mall in Johannesburg in early November.

In 2024, Rikhotso hosted a plant parenting workshop for beginners.

“It was absolutely amazing. After my workshop was done, I spent the next couple of hours looking at plants and attending other workshops.”

She says the show is for both beginners and the more experienced in the green space.

