15 Mpox patients recover, but four more admitted in SA

Outbreak response teams have been activated for the newly diagnosed cases. All new cases are male, aged between 17 and 43 years old.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Thursday 15 patients who had Mpox (previously called Monkeypox) have been given a clean bill of health.

However, four more laboratory-confirmed cases have been recorded in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal(KZN). One case was re-admitted for further medical attention.

This means five patients remain hospitalised due to severe health complications compounded by either unmanaged or recently diagnosed underlying conditions such as HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

Mpox is treatable

“This is a testimony that Mpox is a treatable disease if diagnosed early for effective treatment, hence people are urged to seek health care once they experience Mpox-like symptoms or come into direct contact with someone who tested positive,” Mohale said.

The recent cases include a 17-year-old man from Hillbrow in Johannesburg; a 37-year-old man from Pretoria East; a 29-year-old man from the West Rand; and a 19-year-old man from Durban.

This brings the total number of positive cases of Mpox in South Africa to 20 and three deaths since the outbreak of the disease in May 2024.

Ten cases were recorded in Gauteng, nine cases in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

Another batch of treatment on the way

Meanwhile, another batch of Mpox-specific treatment (Tecovirimat) is expected to arrive in South Africa in the next few weeks as the number of cases is also expected to rise due to intensified contact tracing, risk communication and community engagement activities in the affected communities.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has received over 130 test requests since the outbreak of Mpox in South Africa.

The department appeals to all contacts of confirmed cases and suspected cases to cooperate with health workers during contact tracing, screening and a 21-day monitoring period, to ensure no case is left undetected. Contact tracing is one of the critical tools available to effectively break the chains of local transmission and control the Mpox outbreak.

All people with suspected symptoms are reminded to visit the nearest healthcare facility right away for clinical evaluation, diagnosis and treatment options, instead of self-diagnosing and isolation.

Common symptoms

Common symptoms of Mpox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes)

A rash which may last for two to four weeks

The rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, etc.