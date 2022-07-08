How not to ‘eat it’ like SK Khoza, tips from a expert

Hein Kaiser

Sex tapes can be big business for celebrities. It kickstarted Kim Kardashian’s career, and Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson made millions off theirs while Paris Hilton’s instalment is legendary as one of her best on-camera performances.

And then there are the clips we’d rather never have seen.

Former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba’s self-love video is the stuff of nightmares and now Kings of Joburg star SK Khoza’s dining out on an unnamed woman has broken the internet.

SK Khoza’s video shows the actor performing oral sex on a woman. It’s not a SAFTA-winning performance according to Twitterati.

Instead, the star looks like he’s dining on a cheeseburger and then, when it comes to the masturbation bit, it looks more like someone trying to rub a stain off a couch than an erotic moment.

Sexual wellness coach Lindiwe Rasekoala has these tips on how to perform pleasurable oral sex:

“You don’t want to be embarrassed by your sex video,” says sexual wellness coach Lindiwe Rasekoala who has viewed several sex video performance fails.

“You don’t want your prospective lovers to see all the practice you actually need or the lack of skill you have.”

Rasekoala said one of the most important things is to remember that when going down on a woman, a lover’s purpose is to provide pleasure.

And women cannot just be turned on and off like a light switch. That is, when there’s electricity. A valid view for both Eskom and the bedroom.

And perhaps a lesson for SK Khoza.

Rasekoala says that there’s a long list of people, celebrities included, that need some advice on how to go down on a woman.

“Don’t smack it. Don’t ram into it. Don’t bite it. Please do not use your teeth. Be gentle, be sensual, be soft,” she added.

“It’s just a turn-off in a very sensitive area. The best place to start is to realise that simply going in for the kill will not get anyone closer to the ‘big O’.”

She explains that the vulva has thousands of nerve endings and there are tons of ways to pleasure a woman and take her on a journey to climax.

“Add some anticipation, add some heightened intensity by focusing on other parts of the erogenous body zones.

“And once you have done that, it kind of builds the anticipation towards the actual vulva interaction itself.

“When you finally do get to the area where the pleasure happens, where the good, good happens, don’t go straight for the jugular, that being the clitoris.”

SK Khoza’s video shows a rather clumsy approach to dining out, and it has been likened to eating out groceries.

You can also focus on the labia, she said. “Go up and down, left to right, fast, slow, you know, just again, build that anticipation.

“When you finally do get to the clitoris, you can go over the clitoral hood, you can use suction, you can vary the pace and the intensity and pressure because that will create a really nice experience for your partner. If you do want to add some spice, add some toys or your fingers,” recommends Rasekoala.

While going down on your lover, also touch different body parts and provide a more sensual experience.

“This, coupled with slower sensuality can mark the difference between eating out at a drive-through or it can be silver service fine dining.

“When eating out, enjoy it. Have a good make-out session. The vulva usually takes a little longer than the average sex organ to warm up, so a good foreplay session goes a long way.

“Also remember to ask your partner what they like,” concludes Rasekoala.