‘I love my body’ – Unathi Nkayi gets naked for the gram

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Forever motivating fans and followers into getting in shape, artist Unathi Nkayi shared once again why she is body goals.

The radio personality and former Idols South Africa judge says, “It’s possible to reach your dream body if you put in the effort”.

Nkayi says she was teased when she was at her heaviest and people “laughed” that she couldn’t wear a bikini “any day of the year”.

Clapping back to her past critics, she posted a sexy nude picture of herself, with hair covering her cleavage, as she shared her health journey which started in 2011.

From struggling with confidence, stretch marks and weight loss, she is now comfortable in her skin.

She said: “It’s possible”.

“They would say I use foundation to cover my stretch marks. They laughed when I said I want to be able to wear a bikini any day of the year. They would drag me on social media whilst picking my body apart.

“BUT.

“I knew what I wanted. I knew what I had to do to get there. I KNOW what I have to do to stay here. My journey with @africology_sa makes me so emotional. I walked into their doors in 2011 and we’ve been family since. I was so wide I couldn’t rest my arms on the bed by my side. They would fall off. TODAY I love looking at myself naked. My confidence is INSANE. Stretch marks, weight and cellulite GONE.”

Nkayi says aesthetic treatments from Africology have helped her get rid of cellulite and stretch marks.

In April, Nkayi shared before and after pictures of her weight loss.

The Instagram post read: “2021 vs 2011. Always put yourself first. The ones who expect from you will call you selfish. The ones who don’t have the courage to do it but secretly envy you will call you reckless. You cannot give what you do not have. Do you and be kind to you because you are the only you you will ever be.”

RELATED: Look! Unathi Nkayi’s body transformation is the ultimate glow up