PICS: Unathi Nkayi to host a celebrity festive season show – Here is what to expect

Take a sneak peek inside the special screening.

Mzansi Magic’s Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois is back for another season hosted by the seasoned radio and TV host Unathi Nkayi.

On Tuesday, Unathi hosted the special screening of the show in Langhams, Johannesburg, presented by Stella Artois.

Mzansi celebs, including Manaka Ranaka, DJ Sabby, Wendy Mbatha, Vuyo Ngcukana, Siv Ngesi, and the show creator and executive producer, Slikour, were in attendance.

Unathi with other guests at ‘Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois’ screening. Picture: Sbonga Sibiya

Actor, Vuyo Ngcukana, at the special screening. Picture: Sbonga Sibiya

The show’s creator and executive producer, Slikour, at the screening Picture: Sbonga Sibiya

What to expect new season

The first episode of this year’s festive season special will premiere tomorrow, 23 November, on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) at 9:30 pm.

The first episode will see the Ranaka Sisters, Manaka, Dineo, and Mpumi, open up about their strained relationship and more.

Nomzamo, her sister Wendy Mbatha, and friends Siv Ngesi and Jonathan Boynton-Lee will also appear in the show this season. Not forgetting the celebrity chefs Bennie Masekwameng, Zanele van Zyl, and Neo Nontso, who will each appear in this three-part festive season special, preparing mouth-watering dishes for the celebrity guests.

Unathi said the show reminded her of the importance of being present at this time of the year.

“We all have people in our lives who we love but who we often don’t make enough time to spend with. If you think about it, time is our greatest gift, and the Festive Get-Together always reminds me to be a lot more present at this time of the year.”

New episodes will air every Thursday from today until 7 December. Additional airings will be seen on Sundays from 26 November at 2 pm, with the final broadcast on Sunday, 10 December on Mzansi Magic.

