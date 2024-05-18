Breath, beats, and breakthroughs: An inspiring journey from crisis to serenity

It’s always incredible how a crisis or an immediate pivot can bring about change and how, sometimes, the universe can...

It’s always incredible how a crisis or an immediate pivot can bring about change and how, sometimes, the universe can shapeshift people along with it and help them discover a calling. For Witney. Stander, a deliberate period post her first name, the Covid-19 pandemic steered her course to yoga.

“In 2020, I found myself battling a severe illness,” Stander said. “Though unconfirmed, it’s likely I contracted Covid. During this time, I struggled to breathe, especially at night.”

It was amid these challenging circumstances that she stumbled upon the transformative potential of breathwork techniques used with yoga. She was desperate to find a way to clear her lungs. Along with her late sister Gaby, the pair initially used online resources to learn and follow the practice.

Swopping corporate for yoga and music

Stander is soft spoken, immensely centred and speaks with purpose. Her statuesque presence can fill a room. The period after her first name adds to her mysterious side. It’s unexplained, but it’s just always been like that. It’s also how she distinguishes herself on social media these days.

It’s been four years since the pandemic, and twenty-seven-year-old Stander’s concomitant self-realisation during the process led her to ditching a career in business finance and return to her first love, music; yoga now shares pole position with it. “I love sound, any sound. There is no genre that I favour,” she said. Stander particularly enjoys playing her Handpan and the often eerie, alien sounding music it makes.

One breath at a time

Her sibling Gaby passed away last year, and, in many ways, she said, she feels closer to her when she practices yoga, one breath at a time.

Stander said that her journey with yoga taught her the importance and the life force that breathwork holds. She said that while many still think of yoga as manipulation of the body into supple poses, it’s the life force of breathing that lies at its core. “Breath is life force, our creative energy manifested. I often find that whatever I’m struggling with, if I literally take it one breath at a time somehow, I get it done faster and with more ease,” Stander shared.

“As I delved deeper into yoga, I became increasingly attuned to my body’s needs. Yet, despite this newfound connection, I grappled with issues of body image,” she confided and shared that she turned to naked yoga, a practice she encourages people to pursue privately. “I found solace in self-acceptance and learned to cherish the beauty of movement and breath, irrespective of physical appearance. It’s an opportunity to connect deeper to yourself,” she said, “that’s how we were born you know, just naked little beings ready to feel everything.

A profound exploration of the self

For Stander, yoga transcends the confines of mere physical exercise; it represents a profound exploration of the self, a journey into the interconnected realms of mind, body, and spirit. “I view my purpose in life as a gentle reminder to breathe,” she said. “For me, every breath is a miracle and an affirmation of our existence.”

She said her belief in breathwork’s potency is infinite. “Our breath serves as the tether that binds us to this mortal coil. Breathwork is not merely a mechanical process; it is the conduit through which we access the essence of our being, navigating life’s ebbs and flows with grace and resilience.”

A safe space

Stander’s path led her to qualifying as a yoga instructor and presently she offers one on one lessons for clients in their homes, though her ideal is to eventually open her own studio, a creative space where she can pursue her two loves, yoga, and music. “I want to create a safe space where people can explore their bodies and breath, fostering a deeper sense of self-awareness and mindfulness.”

For her, typical yoga classes that resemble aerobics sessions in a gym are not the true path, Stander prefers peeling back layers to seek out vulnerability, especially her own, while encouraging those she teaches to do the same. “I’ve found that vulnerability breeds connection,” she shared. “By opening up about my own experiences, I’ve created a community of like-minded individuals who feel safe to share their own journey.” It’s about embarking on a journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance, embracing the beauty of the present moment.

