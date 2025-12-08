Two non-negotiable screenings for women-gynae

Early detection, says Zanele Dr Ngwenya, depends on following intervals that are based on risk, not on fear or old habits.

Routine screening for dangerous conditions and early diagnosis saves lives, yet many women still guess their way through how often they should go for tests and screenings.

It’s a simple routine to get into, but often, according to Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Zanele Ngwenya, it’s shrouded in misconceptions that can delay diagnosis.

She said that simple, consistent screening is still one of the strongest tools women have, and getting the timing right is as important as the test itself. It is one of the easiest ways for women to protect themselves.

Two non-negotiable tests that women should have

Dr Ngwenya said that cervical cancer screening is always at the starting blocks. A pap smear checks for HPV, the human papillomavirus that causes cervical cancer.

“How often you screen depends on your HIV status,” she said.

“If a woman is HIV positive, she starts screening at diagnosis. With HPV testing, she screens every three years. If she is HIV negative, she starts at the age of 25 and screens every five years.”

She added that testing HPV negative opens an important opportunity.

“You can get the HPV vaccine if you are HPV negative. It protects against the high-risk strains and helps prevent cervical cancer,” she said.

Misconceptions, she said, lead to women delaying screening. The belief that women who are not sexually active do not need a pap smear is an old wives’ tale.

“HPV is sexually transmitted, so there is truth in that,” she said. “But cervical cancer also has other risk factors like family history and smoking. You should still screen even if you are not sexually active.”

An abnormal pap smear also does not automatically mean cancer.

“An abnormal result shows changes that could become cancer if they are left untreated,” Dr Ngwenya said. “Those changes can be treated long before cancer develops.”

Pap smears don’t have to be annual

She noted that women do not need to make an annual date.

“Pap smear appointments every twelve months are a relic of older guidelines and no longer necessary unless a doctor identifies specific concerns.”

Breast cancer screening follows a different pattern. Dr Ngwenya said that breast self-examination is recommended at any age because it helps women learn what their personal normal feels like.

“Self-examination helps you notice changes early,” she said. A mammogram is advised from age 40 and is usually performed annually. Earlier screening may be needed for women with a strong family history or who carry the BRCA gene.

“Women who carry the gene have a much higher risk of breast cancer,” she said. “They may need to start mammograms much younger, sometimes even in their thirties.”

BRCA gene testing

She said that breast cancer screening carries its own myths that keep women from testing. The belief that only older women get breast cancer is a fallacy. Any woman can get breast cancer. If you carry the BRCA gene and you do not know it, your risk is high even in your thirties,” she said.

Assuming the breast is healthy because nothing can be felt is a misconception.

“You can have a small lump that cannot be detected by touch,” she said. “That is why we use mammograms. They pick up changes long before you can feel anything.”

